Take care of your car’s brakes – Diario La Hora

Attention. It is always important to take preventive care of the brake system to avoid any setbacks.

When it comes to the vehicle safety, brakes are one of the most critical systems. Proper brake function is essential to guarantee the security drivers, passengers and other road users.

However, over time and use, the brakes lose their effectiveness or become damaged. In Automechano we care about your safety and that’s why today we’ll explore three common symptoms of damaged brakes to make your driving safer.

Symptom 1: Pad squeals under braking:

One of the most common signs of worn brakes They are the squeals that occur when braking. This sound occurs because the modern brake pads They are designed with a small metal tab called a “wear indicator” that comes into contact with the brake disc when the pads are too worn.

Squealing when braking is a sure sign that the brake pads they need to be replaced immediately. Ignoring this symptom can lead to increased brake disc wear, which will result in more expensive repairs.

Symptom 2: Vibrations in the steering wheel when braking

if you feel vibrations in the steering wheel when brakingthe brake rotors are likely damaged or unevenly worn.

The rotors are metal discs mounted on the wheels and are in direct contact with the brake pads. Rotors can wear out over time due to constant use of the brakes and heat generation during braking.

When rotors wear unevenly, they form irregularities on its surface. These irregularities cause vibrations that are transmitted to the steering wheel when applying the brakes. It is important to address this symptom immediately, as vibrations can affect braking ability and compromise safety on the road.

Symptom 3: Longer stopping distances

Another key symptom of damaged or worn brakes is a longer stopping distance usual. If you notice that it takes longer for your vehicle to come to a stop after pressing the brake pedal, there may be an underlying problem with the brake system.

Several reasons can contribute to this symptom, including:

Damaged brake lines: Brake tracks are the surfaces that the brake pads press against to stop the vehicle. If these surfaces are damaged or corroded, the friction between the pads and the brake lines is compromised, leading to a less braking capacity.

Lack of brake fluid: Brake fluid is essential to transmit pressure from the brake pedal to the pads and rotors. If the brake fluid level is low, there may be a leak in the system or excessive wear. This can result in lower braking performance and longer stopping distances.

Very worn brake pads: Brake pads have a limited lifespan and will wear out over time. If the pads are excessively worn, the surface of friction decreaseswhich in turn increases the stopping distance.

The brakes are a vital part of the safety of any vehicle. By understanding and recognizing the symptoms of damaged brakes, such as squealing brake pads, vibrations in the steering wheel, and longer stopping distances, you can take preventative measures to address problems before they become dangerous situations.

In any of these symptoms, it is essential visit the specialized technical service of Automekano to inspect and repair the brake system properly.

