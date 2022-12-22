After experiencing a creative dry-up under the shadow of the national collective epidemic, the British fashion industry is stronger than ever. As London Fashion Week restarts and shines again, catwalks tune the mood of the world, and our future clothing choices are back – the spirit of the British Empire is at work again. Outside of the world of high street fashion, British grassroots brands are taking the world by storm. In addition to brands like Corteiz, Always Do What You Should Do, Clints, etc. have already occupied the market, there are also a number of independent and emerging designer brands that are also growing.

The members of Fashion East, whether it is Standing Ground, FEBEN from Central Saint Martins, Savile Row (Savile Row) genius Tokyo James, or Danshan who breaks gender attributes, are designers worthy of attention. As the year wraps up, Hypebeast takes the spotlight on a group of British designers who have set the standard, and here are some names to keep an eye on.

Chopova Lowena

Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons’ eponymous label is arguably the hottest high-street fashion label right now after London Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 shows. Stunning the limelight at London Fashion Week, the design duo has set the tone for next season, a mix of punk youth and grotesque exaggeration.

“It opens new doors for an industry that still has a ‘masculine’ or ‘feminine’ narrative – the two directions come together without putting the average consumer in a disruptive situation. Injecting fun into clothing design is no small feat A challenge, but also an eye-catching ingenuity, but Chopova Lowena proves that tradition can be a lot of fun. Based on this philosophy, Chopova Lowena will continue to bloom and break the tradition in the coming year.” – Eric Brain

Jean-Luc Ambridge

One of many who have found a new passion during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the subsequent lockdown, London-based Jean-Luc Ambridge is one of the standout success stories in experimental fashion design. As early as 6 months before the release of the brand JL-A.L_ during the epidemic, Ambridge embarked on the road to success in the fashion industry. At that time, he participated in an “Introduction to Sewing” course, which allowed him to Taught myself how to sew, how to cut patterns, and all to a very high standard.

Ambridge’s designs are also consistently technical; 3L waterproof materials, clean seams and breathable Pit-Zips are all made possible by his frequent use of adjustable details and oversized fits.

“His attention to detail and creativity goes beyond the creation of the clothes. Ambridge’s latest image for ‘Entanglement’, directed by Rory Griffin, Jack West and Will Pegna, is the epitome of his sheer whimsy and individualism, making him a A character who should not be underestimated and continues to attract attention. ” – Jack Lynch

Olly Shinder

Look beyond what the eye can see and you notice finer details, subtle references and sexual innuendos. That makes Central Saint Martins’ Olly Shinder one of the designers on our radar. Shinder is characterized by blindfolding: what appears to be performance clothing (which it is) is twisted into underwear or underground nightclub attire, shorts that reveal the buttocks, see-through shirts, Pa Salieu GORE-TEX jackets that reveal the chest, A lace-trimmed shirt and “veined” shorts. These garments, again, are running and hiking gear that can stand up to Berghain.

“When you look at Shinder’s work you get a sense of familiarity, which is why his pieces bridge the gap between menswear norms and fashion audacity, making his clothes a little bit more special than your average ‘Gorpcore’ outfit.” – Eric brain

Charlie Constantinou

Charlie Constantinou designs clothes like nothing you’ve seen before.

The 24-year-old London-based designer immediately catches the eye by using brightly colored stretchy nylon on outerwear, inspired by Inuit clothing designed to withstand extreme temperatures. Using deep green, lavender and blue for outdoor-friendly spherical garments, Constantinou’s statement pieces speak for themselves and his eponymous label is one of the most talked about in London menswear right now.

“Basic knitwear like gloves and tights were given a new stretch, flared pants were reinforced with lace and zippers, and when worn together, Constatinou’s garments looked like alien uniforms for future hikers. ” – Jacob Davey

THE POOR ANCHO

Romanian-born designer Ancuta Sarca is a true innovator, recognized globally for her sneaker-mash-heel designs, which push footwear design to new levels. The shoe designer joined British talent incubator Fashion East, making her official debut in 2019 and making her spring/summer 2020 London Fashion Week debut.

“Sarca’s shoe silhouettes are a mix of masculine and feminine, made from recycled materials, and have been worn by the likes of Dua Lipa, Rihanna and Bella Hadid. Sarca’s designs range from heels to mules, but she Primarily known for reinventing Nikes—giving new life to shoes that would otherwise be discarded—the designer recently showed a motorcycle-inspired collection at London Fashion Week, and she’s set to keep on walking in the coming year Drop off and get to the top.” – Andrea Sacal

HYO-ISAK

HYO-ISAK is one of the most anticipated emerging designers in Manchester, UK. Known for combining abstract art with your favorite streetwear pieces, the northern UK creative has been busy releasing riffs lately, creating a plethora of designs that go far deeper than garment production. Isak was inspired by cartoons he used to watch as a child, such as Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. But as he got older, inspired by film directors like David Cronenberg and franchises like Star Wars, the teenage designer developed the essence of his style and stuck to it.

“Isak’s eponymous label has been exploring the possibilities of knitwear – evidenced by the new balaclava headgear and hoodie designs. Isak is also known for drawing abstract art, which he often Drawing is incorporated into clothing and skateboard designs; he also has a knack for taking inspiration from the creation of well-known Jordan silhouettes and refining his work.” – Jack Lynch

Connor Ives

Silly, sustainable and sexy, these are the three words Connor Ives uses to describe his brand. Based in Tottenham, London, via his native New York, Ives has carved out a niche in the clothing industry that references haute couture tailoring, but is far removed from a world of stale class. How is this done? Ives used vintage cycling jerseys and T-shirts he and his team collected in the north of England as collage material for upcycling, combining them in disjointed jigsaw fashion to create flamenco skirts, T-shirts, deconstructed camisoles, and even Dresses for BET Awards winners.

“The growing up years in New York and the study time at St. Martin’s College gave him a unique vision, and the individual aesthetics of the people coming and going in the streets and corridors allowed him to absorb nutrition. From the millennium Y2K style “American archetypes” to his dream Haute couture shows, which inspire him, make Ives our next ‘ta’ designer.” – Eric Brain

House of Errors

House of Errors designer Fully is quickly gaining attention for her eye-catching airy, puffy coats. Rising to one of the UK’s most anticipated emerging labels, House of Errors is a learning ground for its founder: he learns design fundamentals by creating free-flowing silhouettes that move with the body.

The pattern of “opening the third eye” is a spiritual identity symbol conveyed by House of Errors through the unique eyeball design similar to the superstitious evil eye. The label’s structured garments are filled with down for a fluffy look.

“From futuristic jackets to vests, knits and more, this British label is a cult favorite among streetwear lovers seeking refuge from the world. By 2023, House of Errors is poised to reinvigorate the UK Dominance in fashion.” – Andrea Sacal

Paul Carzana

Fashion can often feel like a dreamlike land, but what happens when clothes become fairytale creations? This is the world of Paolo Carzana; telling his own story through finely crafted creations, exploring narratives around sustainability, nature, fragility and innocence. “Distressing” is at the heart of the theme: Bamboo thread dyed in tea and orange spice is crafted into a deconstructed fringed shirt that is carefully torn; wool is woven into a Welsh tapestry cut (in homage) like pajamas Casual, echoing the “innocence” quality mentioned earlier. And the organic cotton canvas fabric twists and twists like tree roots for a dramatic robe coat.

“The masterful execution that makes Carzana’s work so sought-after is bound to inspire a deeper understanding of him – a closer look reveals the fragility of his work for a reason that is unique.” – Eric Brain

Aaron Ash

Aaron Esh is kicking off a genderfluid trend in British menswear with his mature and sexy clothes. The Central Saint Martins-trained designer’s masterful tailoring, attention to detail and subversive sensibility are intentionally steeped in romance, and his clothes represent what it’s like to be in love in your late 20s and early 30s.

“The Islingtin, London-born designer utilizes 3D printing, leather manipulation and metal casting to create sustainable, handcrafted pieces in dark grays and moody teals that look and feel London. His The manifesto single product “Comma” shoes also left a lot of room for imagination. With its serious and humorous style, Eshx quickly became famous. In February, it will be in stock on platforms such as Ssense, Machine A, Antoniloi and LNCC. It is expected that Aaron Esh Will continue to improve next year.” – Jacob Davey

Venice W

Cute without losing style, sophisticated without losing playfulness. When you see Venice W’s clothes, you can clearly feel the different personalities. Simple materials are brought to life by the Thai designer. Characters and cartoons run through her works in abundance, and each piece has a life of its own. While Vince’s clothes look youthful, the attention to detail is truly masterful.

“Wool, hemp and linen are delicately woven using Thai-inspired techniques, where ordinary strips of cloth are transformed into something extraordinary and energetically otherworldly. The brand continues to build a following in London and beyond, Expect more and more people to get hooked on Venice W next year.” – Jacob Davey

Benny Andallo

Looking for novelty accessories to elevate your look? Check out Benny Andallo’s hat accessories. Known for his quirky hats, the London-based designer has custom-made beautiful pieces for the likes of Rihanna, SZA and FKA Twigs. The designer, who is studying for a master’s degree at Central Saint Martins, has a rather experimental imagination. He often uses the method of dismantling and transforming to create novel hat accessories, which is worth studying carefully.

“Andallo’s avant-garde designs have a global presence: he recently teamed up with Welsh-born Adam Jones to create a line of bespoke newsboy hats out of beer towels; a collaboration with Japanese designer Junya Watanabe really thrust him into the spotlight; from members of Jamiroquai Jay Kay’s inspiration combined with his deep understanding of vernacular clothing energizes his Autumn/Winter 2022 collection. Benny Andallo is a rising star who will lead the way in the new year.” – Andrea Sacal