Christopher V. Mirus, your host’s older brother, is a philosophy

professor at the University of Dallas, and author of the new book

Being Is Better Than Not Being: The Metaphysics of Goodness and

Beauty in Aristotle. In this episode he discusses being a

philosopher in the Aristotelian tradition, compares Aristotle’s

intellectual and pedagogical approach with Plato’s, and touches on

some themes from his book.

How does Aristotle identify goodness with the ability to be

contemplated – even in the sphere of ethics? What is the relation

between friendship and contemplation? How can we call “beautiful”

things as different as a morally virtuous human action, the parts

of animals, the orbits of the heavenly spheres, and God Himself?

What does Aristotle mean when he says that being is better than not

being?

