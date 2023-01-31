Home Entertainment 148—Being Is Better Than Not Being—Christopher Mirus
Entertainment

148—Being Is Better Than Not Being—Christopher Mirus

by admin
148—Being Is Better Than Not Being—Christopher Mirus

Nov 18, 2022

Christopher V. Mirus, your host’s older brother, is a philosophy
professor at the University of Dallas, and author of the new book
Being Is Better Than Not Being: The Metaphysics of Goodness and
Beauty in Aristotle. In this episode he discusses being a
philosopher in the Aristotelian tradition, compares Aristotle’s
intellectual and pedagogical approach with Plato’s, and touches on
some themes from his book.

How does Aristotle identify goodness with the ability to be
contemplated – even in the sphere of ethics? What is the relation
between friendship and contemplation? How can we call “beautiful”
things as different as a morally virtuous human action, the parts
of animals, the orbits of the heavenly spheres, and God Himself?
What does Aristotle mean when he says that being is better than not
being?

Links

There is a 30% discount on Being Is
Better than Nonbeing: The Metaphysics of Goodness and Beauty in
Aristotle until December 24th, 2022, as part of the
American Catholic Philosophical Association’s annual conference. To
get the discount, order from the CUA Press website using
discount code “ACPA22”.

Book Details

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Friedrich Hölderlin: Susette and the letters of a desperate love

You may also like

146 – 40 Days for Life Co-Founder Shawn...

“The Wandering Earth 2” is a propaganda project...

music & spirituality, the common good, Mary’s river

Resonate with art, let fate depend on each...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 147 – The World...

My brother from abroad took a picture of...

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE WeChat...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 – Duns Scotus,...

At the French Embassy in Italy a dialogue...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 150 – Solemnities and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy