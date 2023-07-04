19-year-old died of overdose ?: Robert De Niro shocked by his grandson’s death

19-year-old dies of overdose Robert De Niro devastated by the death of his grandson



Hollywood star Robert De Niro is devastated after the death of his grandson Leandro and asks that the family’s privacy be respected. The investigators consider an overdose to be the cause of the 19-year-old’s death.

Robert De Niro and his family are mourning the loss of Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, the Hollywood star’s grandson. “I am deeply shocked by the death of my beloved grandson Leo,” explains the actor in a statement, from which the industry magazine “Deadline” quotes, among others. The family is “very grateful for the expressions of condolence” that have reached them. However, one now asks for privacy in order to be able to mourn, writes the 79-year-old. De Niro’s daughter, Drena, said in a statement: “It is with immense shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo.” Thank you for all the love and support, but ask for privacy. The 51-year-old later published the statement on Instagram.

The family initially gave no information about the cause of death of the 19-year-old. “TMZ.com” reported, citing police circles, that a possible drug overdose was being investigated. Drugs and drug paraphernalia were found near the body. The 19-year-old was found dead on a chair in a New York apartment on Sunday afternoon, TMZ wrote, citing law enforcement officials. There were therefore no obvious signs that could have led to his death. A friend found him who hadn’t heard from him for a few days and got in touch with him, writes the portal.

“Everything that was pure and real in my life”

Drena De Niro had previously announced the death of her “dear boy” with a post on the platform. “I loved you beyond words from the moment I felt you in my stomach,” she wrote of her “beautiful sweet angel”. Leandro was “everything that was ever pure and real in my life”. “I don’t know how I’m going to live without you, but I’ll try to move on and spread the love and light you gave me for letting me be your mom.”

Drena is the eldest daughter of Robert De Niro, who, like her brother Raphael (46), comes from the actor’s marriage to his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott. The twins Aaron and Julian (27) are from a relationship with Toukie Smith (70). He has a son, Elliott, 25, and a daughter, Helen, 11, with his ex-wife, Grace Hightower, 68. It was not until April 2023 that the actor also became the father of little Gia Virginia. Her mother is De Niro’s current partner Tiffany Chen.

