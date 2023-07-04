films, series and programs to see on July 3rd…

What to see tonight on TV? As always, we’re here to answer that question and give you useful tips on how to spend a quiet evening in front of the screen. In prime time, Rai 1 offers the first episode of The young Montalbanowhile Canale 5 replies with a new appointment with Temptation Island. Space also for current affairs with White areabroadcast starting at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. Italy 1 program in succession 2 Fast 2 Furious e Final Destinationwhile Rai Movie dedicates an entire evening to westerns by broadcasting first I am the law and to follow I comanceros. The proposal from La 7, which broadcasts in sequence, is also excellent Under the sign of danger Of Phillip Noyce e Class conflict Of Michael Apted. Below, the complete list of everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on July 3, 2023

Discover Disney+ for your favorite movies, all the benefits here

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (with commands for… The next generation of our best-selling streaming device – 50% more powerful than the Fire TV Stick…Less clutter, more control – With Alexa Voice Remote you can use your voice to search and launch the… Home theater quality sound with Dolby Atmos format support – Pictures will come to life with the enveloping…

Rai 1

21:25 – Young Montalbano (television series, season 1 episode 1)

11.35pm – Our things (current events)

00:45 – Rai News 24 (news)

01:20 – Subheading (current events)

01:50 – Overland 22 – From the Atlantic to the Karakoram (reportage)

Rai 2

21:20 – CSI Vegas (television series, season 2 episodes 14-15-16)

23:40 – Underdog (talk show)

00:50 – The lunatics (news)

Rai 3

21:20 – Report (reportage)

23:15 – The opponent – ​​The other side of the champion (column)

00:00 – TG 3 Summer night line (column)

00:35 – TG Magazine (column)

00:45 – Or even not Summer (column)

01:35 – Protestantism (column)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – Training Day (television series, season 1 episode 8)

01:45 – TG 4 – The last hour Night (newscast)

Channel 5

21:20 – Temptation Island (real TV)

01:00 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Discover Disney+ for your favorite movies, all the benefits here

Italia 1

21:20 – 2 Fast 2 Furious (film di John Singleton, 2003)

23:40 – Final Destination (film on James Wong, 2000)

01:40 – Prodigal Son (television series, season 1 episode 16)

the 7

21:15 – Clear and Clear Danger (film by Phillip Noyce, 1994)

11:50pm – Class Conflict (film by Michael Apted, 1991)

TV 8

21:30 – Cops – A gang of policemen (television series, season 1 episode 2)

11.15pm – Parents vs Influencers (film by Michela Andreozzi, 2021)

01:15 – Bite me (film by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, 2010)

New ones

21:45 – Only Fun – Comico Show (show)

23:40 – The November Man (film on Roger Donaldson, 2014)

Rai Movie

21:10 – I am the law (film by Michael Winner, 1971)

10:55 pm – The comanceros (film by Michael Curtiz, 1961)

00:50 – The Conspirator (film di Robert Redford, 2010)

Iris

21:00 – Born on the Fourth of July (film by Oliver Stone, 1989)

11:50pm – The New World (film by Terrence Malick, 2005)

Cielo

21:15 – Between Us (film di Jude Bauman, 2023)

11.15pm – Pat Rocco – The liberation of the nude (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Blood & Treasure (television series, season 2 episodes 9-10)

22:45 – Baby Driver – The escape genius (film by Edgar Wright, 2017)

00:45 – Fargo – The series (television series, season 4 episode 1)

Rai 5

21:15 – Atlantide (film on Yuri Ancarani, 2021)

11.00 pm – Charade – The circle of words (documentary)

00:00 – From the streets of New Orleans. the city of music (documentary)

01:30 – Turning point (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.

Philips 50PUS8507 50 inch 4K UHD smart TV LED Android TV… HDR TECHNOLOGY: For the best cinematic picture quality at home, this Philips 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and…AMBILIGHT SYSTEM: Unique Ambilight features smart LEDs on 3 sides of the screen that respond…CINEMA SOUND SYSTEM: Philips wants to offer you the best cinematic experience: this TV supports the…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

