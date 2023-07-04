Vacation: Where to go with the dog and cat? | > – Guide

Status: 06/28/2023 10:16 a.m

Take away or have it looked after at home? Train, fly or take the car? Tips for planning your trip and caring for dogs, cats and other pets during the holiday season.

Summer is vacation season, and many pet owners also want to use this time to travel. Dog owners in particular often want to take their pet with them. With the car, this is often relatively easy, because dogs usually tolerate a car ride of several hours well, provided that breaks are planned.

On the train, dogs need their own ticket if they are larger than a house cat. In addition, they must lie directly next to or under their own seat and either travel in a transport box or be leashed and muzzled.

Find pet-friendly vacation rentals

Pets are not allowed in all holiday accommodations. Anyone traveling with an animal and staying in a hotel or renting an apartment should therefore find out in advance whether animals are welcome there. Some accommodations expressly offer rooms for guests with dogs. Many holiday home rental companies and campsites are also pet-friendly. However, many accommodations charge a surcharge of between five and up to 20 euros for the animals.

Go on vacation with the dog

On the plane, larger dogs must travel in special transport boxes.

Anyone who flies on holiday should think carefully about whether they really want to take their pet with them, because air travel is particularly stressful for larger dogs, according to veterinarian Sonja Schirmer. If the four-legged friend is to come along, the owners must inquire with the airline in good time about the conditions and prices. They vary significantly depending on the company, some companies refuse to transport. Small, light dogs are often allowed in the cabin in a suitable bag, larger animals travel in a box in the air-conditioned part of the cargo hold. The Airline Association (IATA) advises against giving tranquilizers to animals before travel.

Vaccination protection, pet ID card and entry requirements

If the travel destination is in another EU country, the dog must be vaccinated against rabies and marked with a chip. The data must be in the EU pet passport, which veterinarians issue and which belongs in your luggage. However, there are numerous other regulations that animal owners must observe when entering the country. For example, no more than five animals may be taken on holiday within the EU. The Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture provides information on the regulations on its website.

Anyone traveling to countries outside the EU should find out about the current entry requirements for pets from the embassy of the destination country. Because of the corona pandemic, there may still be short-term restrictions in the holiday destination. It is also advisable to take a first-aid kit for the animal with you.

Cat care: Cats prefer to stay at home

Cats are attached to their familiar surroundings. They should be cared for at home.

While dogs are usually relatively flexible, cats don’t particularly like a change of location. They prefer to stay at home in their familiar surroundings. This also applies to animals such as fish and birds. It is easiest and cheapest if friends or relatives take over the care there. Professional pet sitters offer this work for a fee. There are several sites on the Internet that arrange pet sitters, and many veterinary practices also have corresponding offers. The costs vary greatly and depend, among other things, on the travel route, the duration and scope of the on-site support and any additional work such as watering the flowers.

Caring for dogs and cats in an animal boarding house

Alternatively, pets can be accommodated in a pet boarding house. The selection ranges from simple quarters to luxurious accommodation. Good addresses are quickly booked out during the holiday season, so pet owners should book a place in good time. Tip: It is best to visit the accommodation beforehand and clarify crucial questions. How much exercise do the animals have? How many employees take care of them? Is the animal fed individually? The operator of the pension should be able to present proof of competence according to the Animal Welfare Act and only accept vaccinated animals.

Good accommodation has its price. It costs around 12 to 20 euros per day for a cat and from 25 euros for a dog, depending on its size. Small animals are much cheaper. The local animal protection association is recommended as a contact person when looking for a pension. Some clubs and animal shelters also offer temporary accommodation themselves. The German Animal Welfare Association also gives tips on how to recognize a good animal boarding house and other information on the subject of holidays and pets.

Do not bring any animals with you from your vacation

Many a holidaymaker loses his heart to a stray dog ​​or cat in the travel destination and takes the animal home out of pity. This can cause a lot of problems: “Animals from southern Europe in particular often have serious illnesses such as leishmaniasis or Ehrlichiosis that are not immediately recognizable,” warns veterinarian Dr. Fabian von Manteuffel. Treating these diseases caused by parasites can be very expensive. If you still want to help an animal, you have to be aware of these dangers.

