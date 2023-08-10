Faked death: the police are looking for this ex-Schalke player

Gelsenkirchen. In order to collect millions from the insurance company, a couple faked a death. Gelsenkirchen police are looking for ex-Schalke.

The Gelsenkirchen police want to use photos to clarify a particularly serious case of insurance fraud. Involved: the ex-Schalke player Hinniak K, believed dead.

Wife collects twice: millions for accidental death plus employer payment

According to the police, the accused Gelsenkirchener Hianick K. and his wife decided at the beginning of 2015, after taking out term life insurance, to fake his accidental death in order to get the insurance company to pay out the sum insured. For this he traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in January 2016.

The Gelsenkirchen police are asking who can help to find the whereabouts of this man. He is accused of serious insurance fraud.

The insurance company was then informed by the wife, with the help of forged documents, that the suspect had died in Congo as a result of a traffic accident in a local hospital. In October 2016, the seven-digit sum insured was transferred to the wife. In addition, the wife received a five-digit insurance sum from the employer.

Gelsenkirchener reports kidnapping by his mother and wife to the embassy

In March 2018, the accused appeared at the German embassy in Kinshasa (Congo) and stated that his mother and wife had been kidnapped so that they could receive the insurance sum.

The Gelsenkirchen police are therefore asking who can provide information on the whereabouts of the accused pictured.

The wanted man has a conspicuous tattoo on his right forearm. The motif is a rosary, and there is also a tattoo on the left upper arm with the letters “BC”. The man has an athletic build and speaks German. Notes to the police: 0209 365 7212 or 0209 365 8240. More photos are here in the police search portal to see.

