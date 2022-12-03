2022/12/3 – Christmas in the South Pacific

Show notes
This week on Definition The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) brings us “Christmas in the South Pacific”. Recapping some of the incredible artists at UPROCK 2022 with some live jams in the Rock Up at UPROCK booth, shedding the spotlight on Paying Your Billz and showcasing some of our amazing artists across the South Pacific.
Tracklist:
My Redeemer Lives by The Plowman ft. Uzobuks
Holy Spirit Active by Royal Priesthood
Blind by The Plowman ft. Frisko
Rock Up at UPROCK ft. The Profit, Th3rdkind & Billz
Freedom by Billz ft. Beky Rapz
Billz and Beky Rapz live Jam
Be Ready by Tauta Joe
Braggadocio by WOTS ft. Sounds Like Dsipl
Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, Uzobuks & Junyah
Dear City by Unison
The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Nfors & Jonnie 3:16
Heaven High by Jonnie 3:16
Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/827
Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials
www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH
www.krosswerdz.com
Hosts
Guests