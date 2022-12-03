Home » 2022/12/3 – Christmas in the South Pacific
Entertainment

2022/12/3 – Christmas in the South Pacific

by admin
2022/12/3 – Christmas in the South Pacific

Show notes

This week on Definition The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) brings us “Christmas in the South Pacific”. Recapping some of the incredible artists at UPROCK 2022 with some live jams in the Rock Up at UPROCK booth, shedding the spotlight on Paying Your Billz and showcasing some of our amazing artists across the South Pacific.

Tracklist:

My Redeemer Lives by The Plowman ft. Uzobuks
Holy Spirit Active by Royal Priesthood
Blind by The Plowman ft. Frisko
Rock Up at UPROCK ft. The Profit, Th3rdkind & Billz
Freedom by Billz ft. Beky Rapz
Billz and Beky Rapz live Jam
Be Ready by Tauta Joe
Braggadocio by WOTS ft. Sounds Like Dsipl
Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, Uzobuks & Junyah
Dear City by Unison
The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Nfors & Jonnie 3:16
Heaven High by Jonnie 3:16

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/827

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  The Senate signed the Zero Alcohol behind the wheel bill into law

You may also like

LUCIFER STAR MACHINE – The Satanic Age

Ring Of Gyges – Metamorphosis

Music, “The Name of the Rose” by Umberto...

Yes – Mirror To The Sky – Album...

Yin Ruzhen’s son graduated from a famous university...

Sisters Festival: A festival by and with FLINTA*s...

Logan Ledger – Ripple – HeavyPop.at

MADSEN – Release title track from forthcoming album

Gozu – Remedy

Veil of Maya – [m]other – Album Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy