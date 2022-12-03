2022/12/3 – Christmas in the South Pacific

This week on Definition The Profit (self proclaimed theme man) brings us “Christmas in the South Pacific”. Recapping some of the incredible artists at UPROCK 2022 with some live jams in the Rock Up at UPROCK booth, shedding the spotlight on Paying Your Billz and showcasing some of our amazing artists across the South Pacific.

Tracklist:

My Redeemer Lives by The Plowman ft. Uzobuks

Holy Spirit Active by Royal Priesthood

Blind by The Plowman ft. Frisko

Rock Up at UPROCK ft. The Profit, Th3rdkind & Billz

Freedom by Billz ft. Beky Rapz

Billz and Beky Rapz live Jam

Be Ready by Tauta Joe

Braggadocio by WOTS ft. Sounds Like Dsipl

Hands Up by The Plowman ft. Junyah, Uzobuks & Junyah

Dear City by Unison

The Lion’s Share by Krosswerdz ft. Pythagoras The Praying Mantis, Nfors & Jonnie 3:16

Heaven High by Jonnie 3:16

