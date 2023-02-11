Show notes
This week we’re playing new music and listeners’ favourites from recent years.
Playlist:
“Praise” by Eternia
“Bye Bye (ft. Miquel)” by BRM
“Tunnel Acts” by Griffin
“Sidewalk Psychology (ft. Ryland Junior)” by The Profit
“Forest (ft. Propaganda)” by NomiS
“Heaven Be My Home (ft. Baz Suamili)” by E.Man
“No More Soda (ft. DJ Kair One)” by Rel McCoy
“Volume 1: Walk It Out” by Common Thread Collective
“They Forgot About Me (ft. Classmaticc)” by B.E.R.I.D.O.X.
“We Fight (Colour Purple) (ft. 1K Phew, Wande)” by Datin
“Heaven (ft. Hulvey, Montell Fish & Gingi Bradley)” by Lord’s Child
“Win When” by Mars ILL
“Go Do!” by Zae da Blacksmith
“Harriet Tubman (ft. Rocket & DJ Skillspinz)” by Village KNG
“Willy (ft. nobigdyl.)” by Andy Mineo
“New Day” by Cephas
