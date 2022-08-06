2022/8/6 – Woulda, Shoulda, Coulda

Show notes

This week on Defintion, The Profit brings us his list of tracks he Woulda played if he was more on the ball, Shoulda played if he wasn’t boxed in by his own themes and Coulda played if he was just a little bit faster at bringing out the new drops like K-Man and Oaks & Jabs. A bunch of new content and killer flashbacks.

Tracklist:

Walk It Out Together by Common Thread Collective

Go Time by Datin ft Jered Sanders, Bumps Inf & Marz Ferrer

Work In Progress by Zack Limitless x Datin

Dun All The Hype by Guvna B ft Melvillous

Ekklesia by Zae Da Blacksmith

Rubix by Damascus Steel

Lord Knows by Sole Option ft Brad Sabat

Out West by Revive The Youth

Dragon Tattoo by Mistery ft JustMe

Family Matters by Mistery x Werd

The Solution by Jackie Hill Perry ft Eshon Burgundy

(Bonus Track) by Jackie Hill Perry

Snake Eyes by Izzy

