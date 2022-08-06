2022/8/6 – Woulda, Shoulda, Coulda

Show notes
This week on Defintion, The Profit brings us his list of tracks he Woulda played if he was more on the ball, Shoulda played if he wasn’t boxed in by his own themes and Coulda played if he was just a little bit faster at bringing out the new drops like K-Man and Oaks & Jabs. A bunch of new content and killer flashbacks.
Tracklist:
Walk It Out Together by Common Thread Collective
Go Time by Datin ft Jered Sanders, Bumps Inf & Marz Ferrer
Work In Progress by Zack Limitless x Datin
Dun All The Hype by Guvna B ft Melvillous
Ekklesia by Zae Da Blacksmith
Rubix by Damascus Steel
Lord Knows by Sole Option ft Brad Sabat
Out West by Revive The Youth
Dragon Tattoo by Mistery ft JustMe
Family Matters by Mistery x Werd
The Solution by Jackie Hill Perry ft Eshon Burgundy
(Bonus Track) by Jackie Hill Perry
Snake Eyes by Izzy
