Entertainment

2022/9/10 – It's jam packed with music. Social Club Misfits, DIE-REK, Izzy n The Profit, Tunnel Rats, L.A. Symph… let's go!

Show notes

K-man has jam packed it with music. New Social Club Misfits and DIE-REK. Aussie stuff by the likes of Izzy n The Profit and KW fam. Flashbacks from the Tunnel Rats and the L.A. Symphony… let’s go!

Playlist:

“One Way” by nobigdyl.
“Who That Is” by Social Club Misfits
“As One (w/ Oakbridge, Mistery)” by MC BigCow
“We All In (ft. DJ Mal-Ski & Lecrae)” by Propaganda
“Respect My Team (ft. Trip Lee, Lecrae)” by Tedashii
“The Offering” by 1K Phew
“Mic Masters (ft. Myka 9)” by Jurny Big
“From99 (ft. Wordsworth, Manny)” by Eternia
“n.o.b.l.e. (ft. DJ OneNine)” by noble vessel
“Heart Goes Out (ft. Oakbridge & Zeadala)” by Izzy n The Profit
“Carry Me (ft. Janette Burmaster)” by Jon Corbin
“Ringtone” by muted mike
“Right Here” by Sole Option
“Taking Chances” by DIE-REK
“Be” by Griffin
“Bow Down” by Tunnel Rats
“Freaky Flow (ft. L.A. Symphony)” by Flynn Adam
“Strangers (ft. Resident, Th3rdkind, Monks, DIE-REK)” by Krosswerdz

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/817

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

