González Vaesken heads inaugurations for G. 1.65 billion in Itakyry

Several works were inaugurated in the municipality, financed by the Government of Alto Paraná.

The governor of Alto Paraná, Roberto González Vaesken, inaugurated road and educational works in the municipality of Itakyry for an estimated amount of G. 1,650 million.

Students from the Santa Librada school. Multipurpose shed at the Santa Librada school. Construction of 20 cobblestone blocks in the municipality.

The constructions, more than 20 cobbled blocks and a shed in an educational institution, were inaugurated with the accompaniment of local and educational authorities and special guests.

Emotional moments were experienced at the Santa Librada school, with the reception of the students, who also offered an artistic show to those present.

The director of the institution, Cinthia Gómez, thanked the governor in a very special way. “It is a dream come true. We are more than grateful for this construction and we look forward to more investment in works. Teachers, parents and especially students are infinitely grateful, Mr. Governor, “said the teacher.

In turn, Mayor Miguel Soria, also expressed gratitude for all the works carried out in the municipality, under the administration of González Vaesken. “More than grateful to you Mr. Governor. Itakyry thanks you for everything,” he expressed.

“These works mark a before and after”, were the first expressions of the head of the Departmental Executive. «It is always a privilege to come to Itakyry. We are leaving the administration and what better than inaugurating and delivering works for society and especially for children, for students. From this part of the country, I remember years ago we implemented the Zero Latrine program, with the accompaniment of councilor Gustavo Soria. Very happy and grateful to everyone,” he said.

The buildings, delivered this Tuesday morning, constitute a package of 20 cobblestone blocks plus a multipurpose shed inside the Santa Librada school.