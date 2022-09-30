2022/9/30 – K-man plays songs off each year of the past 11 Uprock compilations. Lots of Aussie music!

Show notes

K-man plays songs off each year of the past 11 Uprock compilations. Lots of Aussie music!

“MC” by Krosswerdz

“The One and Only (ft. Delany)” by Genesiz

“Enter The Vision (ft. Lex)” by Doppelgängers

“Un.heard (ft. Braille & Christafari)” by Urban D.

“All That Jazz” by BroadKast

“The World (ft. Jabs)” by Oakbridge

“What’s Ya Story?” by Sounds Like Dsipl

“Time Machine (Fresh Kils Remix)” by Rel McCoy

“The Way of the Hand and Foot” by Rezadent

“Breaking Borders (w/ DJ Aslan, Oakbridge & Sivion)” by Flashtheonly

“Free Thought (ft. Kris-Bo)” by Shelly.H

“Fonke 4 U” by Fonke Knomaads

“Please!” by Boombox Titans

“Real Hip Hop (ft. Izzy, Profit, Oakbridge, Rezadent, Brethren)” by D4C

“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz

