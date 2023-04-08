Home Entertainment 2023/4/8 – raps in the theme of the Easter weekend
2023/4/8 – raps in the theme of the Easter weekend

2023/4/8 – raps in the theme of the Easter weekend

Show notes

Happy Easter! This week we’re playing raps in the theme of the Easter weekend.

Playlist:

“Spotless Crucifixion (ft. Elias)” by Mark 1
“What If?” by Sons of Intellect
“His Passion for Mine” by Oakbridge
“When Heaven Scrapes The Pavement (Remix) (ft. Elias)” by Mars ILL
“Resurrect Me” by Braille
“Grace and Love (ft. Todd of Z4L, Dwayne Reed, and Decipha)” by Trant
“Blood Spilla” by The Cross Movement
“Nothing But the Blood (ft. Deitrick Haddon)” by Guvna B
“Really His (ft. Krum)” by Sivion
“The Gospel in One Minute (acapella)” by Lecrae
“Conquer (ft. Theory Hazit)” by Propaganda
“Amazing Grace (ft. Josh Jones)” by Altty
“Rise” by Deepspace5
“Risen (ft. Shai Linne)” by Hazakim
“Rising Sun (ft. Deejay Mathmatics)” by Brethren

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/844

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

