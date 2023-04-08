Happy Easter! This week we’re playing raps in the theme of the Easter weekend.

Playlist:

“Spotless Crucifixion (ft. Elias)” by Mark 1

“What If?” by Sons of Intellect

“His Passion for Mine” by Oakbridge

“When Heaven Scrapes The Pavement (Remix) (ft. Elias)” by Mars ILL

“Resurrect Me” by Braille

“Grace and Love (ft. Todd of Z4L, Dwayne Reed, and Decipha)” by Trant

“Blood Spilla” by The Cross Movement

“Nothing But the Blood (ft. Deitrick Haddon)” by Guvna B

“Really His (ft. Krum)” by Sivion

“The Gospel in One Minute (acapella)” by Lecrae

“Conquer (ft. Theory Hazit)” by Propaganda

“Amazing Grace (ft. Josh Jones)” by Altty

“Rise” by Deepspace5

“Risen (ft. Shai Linne)” by Hazakim

“Rising Sun (ft. Deejay Mathmatics)” by Brethren

