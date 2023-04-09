Home Health Catania, 33, barricades himself in his house and starts shooting in the street: “They poisoned me with badly cut drugs”. Then he gives up
Health

Catania, 33, barricades himself in his house and starts shooting in the street: “They poisoned me with badly cut drugs”. Then he gives up

by admin

He gave up after several hours after quitting barricaded at home and have opened fire pointing the muzzle of his weapon towards the road. Throughout the afternoon, the police blocked traffic in viale San Teodoro, a Cataniaafter a 33-year-old man took refuge within the walls of his home on the 12th floor and started shooting with his own pistol blindly, in the street, in the populous neighborhood Booklet. The 33-year-old, who did not hit any passers-by, has been charged in the past for dealing of substances narcotics. After hours of haggling between the man and the police mediators, the man agreed to surrender.

The 33-year-old, described as being in a state of severe psychophysical discomfort, asked to talk to his uncle. Earlier on the phone he had told his mother that someone had it poisoned giving him a lot of badly cut drug.

It is not the first time that such episodes have occurred in the district of the Etna capital. A little bit more than 20 years agoin the night between 26 and 27 October 2002, a former corporal of the paratroopers, Nico Buonpane, 26 years old at the time, after arguing with his father, he barricaded himself in the house, alone, firing hundreds of gunshots at passers-by from the window. Then he fled aboard a police car with which he crashed into a construction scaffolding in the very central San Placido squareafter a chase and shootout. His race was halted by an involuntary head-on collision with a red Fiat Punto: the steering wheel then crashed into a building scaffolding. The former paratrooper opened the door and pulled out his pistol: the carabinieri fired and hit him six times. It was necessary to operate on him in the Garibaldi hospital to save his life.

You may also like

the tragedy occurred in Monzuno, near Bologna

Symposium for culture-sensitive healthcare

35 dead at sea

an entire building collapses – breaking latest news

Draft law on the reform of the nursing...

Kiev again against the Vatican for the Via...

New York Times, leak of documents reveals that...

Warning from the Civil Protection for Rains and...

Transplant register launched

Pope Francis, disappointment of Ukraine: “Equate victim and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy