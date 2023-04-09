He gave up after several hours after quitting barricaded at home and have opened fire pointing the muzzle of his weapon towards the road. Throughout the afternoon, the police blocked traffic in viale San Teodoro, a Cataniaafter a 33-year-old man took refuge within the walls of his home on the 12th floor and started shooting with his own pistol blindly, in the street, in the populous neighborhood Booklet. The 33-year-old, who did not hit any passers-by, has been charged in the past for dealing of substances narcotics. After hours of haggling between the man and the police mediators, the man agreed to surrender.

The 33-year-old, described as being in a state of severe psychophysical discomfort, asked to talk to his uncle. Earlier on the phone he had told his mother that someone had it poisoned giving him a lot of badly cut drug.

It is not the first time that such episodes have occurred in the district of the Etna capital. A little bit more than 20 years agoin the night between 26 and 27 October 2002, a former corporal of the paratroopers, Nico Buonpane, 26 years old at the time, after arguing with his father, he barricaded himself in the house, alone, firing hundreds of gunshots at passers-by from the window. Then he fled aboard a police car with which he crashed into a construction scaffolding in the very central San Placido squareafter a chase and shootout. His race was halted by an involuntary head-on collision with a red Fiat Punto: the steering wheel then crashed into a building scaffolding. The former paratrooper opened the door and pulled out his pistol: the carabinieri fired and hit him six times. It was necessary to operate on him in the Garibaldi hospital to save his life.