2023/5/27 – Your most voted for songs, talking on tracks, and more…

2023/5/27 – Your most voted for songs, talking on tracks, and more…

Show notes

Your most voted for songs, talking on tracks, and more…

Playlist:

“Proverbs & Beats (ft. S.O.)” by Still Shadey
“Galations 5v1” by RoyalpriestHood
“Adrenaline Rush” by Lojique
“Feel It (ft. Ruslan)” by Dubem
“Matthew 4:4 (ft. The Profit)” by Junyah
“You Are (ft. Nox)” by The Plowman
“Not Time To Go (ft. Military Mindset Productions)” by Mouthpi3ce
“Yaa I Get It (Oddisee Remix)” by Shad
“The Beautiful Hustle” by Mars ILL
“Spread the Word (ft. S.O.)” by Reblah
“Bring Forth the Warfare (ft. Dirt & Sackcloth Fashion)” by Man Of War
“Good Shepard (ft. Knick Knack)” by Si Knightly
“Falling” by Prafit Josiah
“Mr What D. Heck” by L.A. Symphony
“Is That Okay (ft. Lecrae)” by Social Club Misfits

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/851

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

