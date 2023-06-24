2023/6/24 – New music by NF, Social Club Misfits, Licy Be… Mini-themes and re-visiting some of the best latest new tracks

Show notes

New music by NF, Social Club Misfits, Licy Be, Peedy Case… Mini-themes and re-visiting some of the best new tracks we’ve played in the last 2 months.

Thanks out to all the radio stations playing Definition. This month is when they’re asking for your help to keep them funded. We’d love it if you go to their webpage and donate to their appeal, if you’re able.

“CAREFUL (ft. Cordae)” by NF

“Breaking Bread (ft. Oakbridge, Randy Mason, Mastermind, DJ Aslan)” by Krosswerdz

“Let’s Feast (ft. A.I. The Anomaly)” by Aasha Marie

“Sidelines” by Lecrae

“Nevadat! (ft. Sev Statik, Griffin)” by Peace 586

“Fight The Good Fight (ft. Iron Will, Ty Scott King, Go Ye & the Found8tion)” by Daniel Anthony

“Heels & Hoodies” by Licy Be

“Off Rip” by Peedy Case

“Forward Motion” by Village KNG

“That’s Gospel (ft. TBabz & Still Blessed Music)” by Reblah

“Immersed” by Dee Witness

“What Is This (ft. Armond Wakeup)” by Jonathan Baker

“What it is (ft. MALEX & Lady)” by Sivion

“You Know What It Is (ft. KB & PK)” by Tedashii

“It Is What It Is” by Oakbridge

“Got What You Need (ft. Jordan Feliz)” by Social Club Misfits

