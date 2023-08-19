2023/8/19 – A special dedication, birthday wishes, a salute to some legends, some political commentary and a bunch of dope tracks with Oaks & Jabs

Show notes
A special dedication, some birthday wishes, a salute to some legends, some political commentary and a bunch of dope tracks with Oaks & Jabs.
Playlist:
Take Me Up by Lecrae & WHATUPRG
We Go On by JohnO & Swoope ft. Solomon Headen & Ashley Merrell
Flood Your Mind (Remix) by Brother E
Power In Weakness by Si Knightly ft. King Jims
Below The Belt Freestyle by Indie Tribe. (Mogli the Iceburg, nobigdyl, Jon Keith & DJ Mykael V)
Kill Switch by Young C
Like Or Love It by Thre & Jeremiah Bligen
Symbiotic by Nomis
Body Roc by Soup The Chemist ft. Chillie Baby & Mr. Solo of Gospel Gangstaz
Don’t Waste Your Life by Lecrae ft. Dwayne Tryumf
Criminals In Action by Cephas, Taelor Gray & The Resistance
Pain of Regret by Izzy ft. Zeadala
Be Somebody by MotionPlus ft. Alyssa Jane
