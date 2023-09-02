Elim CAN 2023/J6: Paolo Duarte “This match is more important for me…”

On behalf of the last day of the CAN 2024 qualifiers, Togo is hosting on September 10 at the Kégué stadium in Cape Verde. Already eliminated, the sparrowhawks intend to win this meeting to return to victory at home.

« This game is more important to me. Winning is very important to prepare for the future and to work on the psychology of the players. Give the public everything it deserves. For the public it is to see his team win at home. And that, for me, is priority number 1. Showing the public that our elimination is not the true reality of the quality of the football we play on the pitch. We’re not going to miss this chance to please our audience yet.“said coach Paolo Duarte.

Present at a press conference this Friday to unveil the list of players called for this meeting of the sixth day of the CAN 2024 qualifiers which will oppose Togo and Cape Verde, the former coach of Burkina Faso did not miss the opportunity to return to the main cause of Togo’s elimination from this competition which will take place in Côte d’Ivoire: “we are the best team in the group who play good football unfortunately we miss a lot of chances and we don’t qualify. I am a coach and I have to analyze all the teams in the pool. After analysis, it is clear that Togo is the best team playing well. Unfortunately, the best stays at home and will not play the CAN. It was our inefficiency that was decisive in our elimination, it was not the strength of the opponents“, hinted the Portuguese.

It should be noted that Togo’s last victory at home in an official competition dates back to September 10, 2019 against the Comoros Islands. Will Togo succeed in confirming in front of its public on September 10, the question remains.