2023 Fuji Ultimate Image Tasting Collection-Qingdao Station Tour Showcases Cutting-Edge Imaging Technology

FUJI ULTIMATE IMAGE TASTING COLLECTION OPENS IN QINGDAO

The 2023 Fuji Ultimate Image Tasting Collection-Qingdao Station Tour opened grandly in Hall 7 of Qingdao International Exhibition Center, attracting over 10,000 participants on December 9. This cultural event is the largest, highest level, and most cutting-edge imaging technology experience in Qingdao’s history.

Spanning over 3,000 square meters, the exhibition features five sections including an outdoor check-in area, antique camera exhibition area, image works exhibition area, shooting experience area, and photography sharing area. Attendees have the opportunity to try out billion-pixel cameras for on-site shooting experiences and receive on-site teaching guidance from senior image creators. Additionally, more than ten super-segmented professional studios and Chinese and foreign professional photography models are on-site.

Over 500 works from top photographers worldwide have been selected for the exhibition, presented in large formats, with some as large as 2*3 meters. The event also includes insights and photography techniques from 7 top photographers, such as Wu Shenjie, the grand prize winner of the Austrian Trenberg Super Photography Tour.

Liu Shouchen, deputy general manager of Qingdao Yongsheng Photo Studio Photographic Equipment Co., Ltd., disclosed that over 2 million yuan has been invested in the exhibition, with extensive preparations beginning in 2021. A famed Shanghai International Exhibition Design Team was brought in for overall planning and design, demonstrating the high standards of the event.

Participants, such as Mr. Wang, expressed their appreciation for the event, describing it as both shocking and worthwhile. They emphasized the opportunity to experience cutting-edge imaging technology, communicate with top videographers, and learn new shooting skills.

Liu Shouchen emphasized that the event is open to all citizens, aiming to deepen image culture within the community and allowing more individuals to experience the charm of photography up close. All attendees are encouraged to join in photography creation and record their beautiful life.

