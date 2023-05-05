29 inspirations for the bedroom

Much of the furniture in a home is as functional as it is decorative. That is, they have a use, in addition to beautifying the environment. And one of them is right next to where we sleep. In this article, we’re going to talk about how to enhance functionality and, at the same time, make your room more beautiful with tips for bedside table decor.

Browse the content:

day by day

What is a bedside table and what is its function? This is the first question you should ask yourself before thinking about decorating this piece of furniture.

How to choose bedside tables? What purpose will it serve in your bedroom? Is it just decorative or do you really want it to be a support for items needed for your everyday life?

+ Read too:

– Understand the ideal height of the bedside table for your bedroom

Be that as it may, the decoration of the bedside table can contemplate both functionality and beauty. It all depends on your creativity and the space you have available.

Click on the links below and see 9 different ideas for bedside tables:

How to compose the bedside table decor

According to architect Júlia Burrell, from Burrell Arquitetura, there are several ways to compose the decoration of a bedside table.



Julia Burrel Architect at Burrell Architecture “Group at least three different objects, to vary the heights and volumes. In this way, one enhances the other and the composition becomes harmonic. Choose items that make sense for your routine, or even that serve to implement a new habit. If you want to start reading, place a book and indirect lighting next to the bed, for example. You will remember to read before bed until it becomes a habit.” See also The super-popular animation "Wang Wang's Great Contribution" first big movie releases the theme song "Good Mood" MV-China Entertainment Network

According to Júlia, it is important to look for objects that combine with each other, but that are not necessarily a set.

Julia Burrel Architect at Burrell Architecture “It’s also worth creating sensations through these objects! Whether with a candle that smells like you like, with cozy lighting, or with a special memory for you. All this is important for you to feel at ease and relax. But be careful not to weigh too much. The aim is to decorate in a light, cozy and functional way. Avoid too many elements or objects that bring too much visual weight to the space.”

See below some items suggested by the architect:

Decorative tray to support a water jug/glass;

Basket for blankets and blankets;

Lighting (lamp, sconce or pendant);

Books (put some beside the bed and use them as support, also to compose with other objects);

Smells (candle, diffuser, flavouring);

Bedside table composition with puff for support;

Decorative paintings that convey good feelings or memories;

Decorative box or decorative plates to store accessories before bedtime.

bedroom decor style

An important point when deciding on decoration items for a bedside table is to maintain harmony with the decoration style you have chosen for your bedroom. If you have a boho bedroom, for example, following the line of neutral and earthy colors typical of the style is one of the tips for looking for decoration items for your bedside table. As well as the use of a cachepô or a vase with some plant.

The improvised pallet table is completed with a potted plant on top and another on the side (Photo: Shutterstock)

In addition to Boho, click on the links below and browse the different styles of decoration to inspire you and decide the look of your room:

bedside table decor

There are several types of decoration for the bedside table that you will see here, with many images and inspirations.

Among them, here are some:

Table lamp, sconce or pendant

Whether something rests on the bedside table or hangs from the ceiling or wall, a spot of light on the side of the bed is always welcome and helps to enhance the piece of furniture.

See below for some inspiration:

Light fixture with industrial footprint Pendant lamp Pair of table lamps on the sides of the bed Stylish pendant lamp above the bedside table Good lamp for night reading a big lamp

Plants and vase with flowers

You will hardly find a place in your house where the green of the plants does not go well, will you? And it’s no different when it comes to decorating a bedside table.

+ Read also:

– Urban jungle: how to integrate lots of plants into your home decor

– 7 indoor flowers to grow and decorate your home

See some ideas below for bedside table decor with plants and flower arrangements:

A vase with a small cactus already gives a green touch. Vases with dried reed arrangements Chinese money plant on bedside table How about a mini urban jungle on your bedside table? As simple as it is beautiful, the purple orchid beautifies and gives color Bedside table stool and vase with lavender

Candles

Big or small, aromatic or not, candles are decorative elements that can go very well on a bedside table. But, to be safe, be careful not to sleep with them on, so as not to run the risk of bumping into them and causing an accident.

Check out some inspirations:

Candles are also present in this industrial-style room. Candles set the tone for a Zen space on the bedside table Different shapes of candles colored candles

Photo frames and small frames

Those who like to have photos of loved ones or a memorable moment in their lives around can make the most of the space on the bedside table with beautiful picture frames or even with some picture frames leaning against the wall.

Painting the painting talks with real plants above and to the side A picture frame leaning against the wall Table lamp, alarm clock and picture frame: a bedside table classic If more than one frame fits, why not have more pictures?

Clocks

A clock makes sense on a bedside table if it has an alarm clock function. And since this type of device is losing more and more space to smartphones in their main wake-up function, different and beautiful models will certainly be more important to add an extra touch to your decor than to actually wake you up.

Check out some stylish alarm clocks:

golden alarm clock minimalist alarm clock Alarm clock with distinctive design An alarm clock with a classic design, but in yellow, in a children’s room

Other inspirations

Check out some more bedside table decor inspirations:

Cute notebook on bedside table Arrangement of fresh roses, candle, lamp and a sculpture Lamps above bedside tables

New bedroom and new bedside table decor

Is your current bedroom the size you would like to have two beautiful nightstands by the bed for you to decorate the way you want?

If you are in need of a bigger place, to have the room of your dreams and put into practice some of the inspirations that we have brought here in terms of decoration for the bedside table, how about looking for a new place to live?

QuintoAndar can help you find the ideal location. On our website or in the app, you have more than 70 search filters available to make your search more agile and assertive. And you still see real estate ads with photos taken by professional photographers, also counting on the virtual tour to see all the details of the space.

That way, it’s easier to find a property with a room the exact size you need!