30 years of Rockhouse | Birthday Party – mica

It’s been 30 years this year since the ROCKHOUSE in Salzburg in October 1993 opened its doors in the Schallmooser Hauptstrasse for the first time.

The charts at the time were full of big questions: What’s Up? what is love Would I Love You? So confusing times. But at least the question of a home port for the Salzburg music scene could be answered with the conception of the Rockhouse be answered purposefully.

Released just before opening The doctors, who had just formed in today’s cast, the song “Schrei nach Liebe”. Appears a few days after the opening Pearl Jams “Vs.” and becomes the fastest-selling album of all time. So far, a connection has neither been confirmed nor denied. But one thing was certain: in 1993 all traffic lights were green for the triumph of alternative rock music.

The rest is history, as they say. The Rockhouse has grown into a fixed constant in Austria’s musical landscape in these 3 decades. In that time, we’ve witnessed the rise of the internet and mobile devices, the slump in record sales, the collapse of the legacy music industry, the dawn of the streaming age, and most recently, a pandemic. It all has that Rockhouse survived as a rock in the surf.

Only recently announced Danger Dan of the Antelope Gang im Interview: “The store is an authority.”

Some time ago, the Rockhouse started a little journey through time with wonderful concert memories and incredible photos! On Facebook and Instagram is to experience it.

Of course, a birthday should also be celebrated! For the thirtieth, the Rockhouse team throws a lavish birthday party on 2 days in a row! Many old and new faces have announced their congratulations: WITH, Please Madam and Uncle Louu.a. (13.10.), Bukhara, Mefjus, Maksim and Dossa & Locuzzed u.v.a.m. (14.10.).

++++

Link:

Rockhouse

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

