Greentech AI at PNE: wind energy meets artificial intelligence

Greentech PNE Energy Wind Energy AI Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) is intended to increase the electricity yield of the systems at the wind farm developer PNE (aka PNE Group or PNE AG) from Cuxhaven.

PNE specializes in the development, construction and operation of wind farms – now artificial intelligence (AI) and green tech should help to advance the energy transition with renewable energies more quickly

PNE is active in various areas of wind energy. . The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Germany.

This includes project development, the acquisition of sites, the planning and approval of wind farms as well as the construction and commissioning of wind turbines.

Greentech Startup Bitbloom Wind Energy AI Artificial Intelligence

Planning and optimization of wind farms that are as efficient as possible

The Cuxhaven greentech company has now secured a 51 percent majority in the British digital company Bitbloom, as both companies announced on Monday in Hamburg.

The British company’s AI-based analysis and monitoring software makes it possible to optimize the operation of the wind turbines. As a result, according to a PNE spokesman, “a few more kilowatt hours could be squeezed out of the systems”.

“Optimizing the overall performance of wind turbines”

“Together we will continue to advance PNE and at the same time ensure that the performance of wind turbines is optimized overall,” said PNE boss Markus Lesser according to the announcement.PNE did not provide any information on the purchase price of the 51 percent share when asked. The spokesman said it had been agreed not to disclose the matter. PNE has been working with the AI ​​company Bitbloom, founded in 2019, for several years and is already using the technology. As the majority owner, this can now be further expanded. Bitbloom will continue to work with other customers.

Climatetech and maintenance of wind farms

The company is also active in the operation and maintenance of wind farms.

In addition, PNE is active in some international markets and has implemented projects in various countries. The company is pursuing a strategy of diversification by also investing in other renewable energies such as photovoltaics and biomass.

Renewable energies: focus on photovoltaics and biomass

PNE has developed and built a large number of wind farms over the years and is one of the leading companies in the wind energy industry. It is listed on the stock exchange and is part of the SDAX, a German stock index for smaller companies.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

