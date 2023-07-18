9 May and a law means argument

Last updated July 18, 2023

Narcissism is a contagious disease. A person suffering from this disease starts thinking of himself as a complete intellect, closes all the doors and windows of his heart and mind for advice, good advice and good words and remains imprisoned in the mill of his own guilt. He builds a temple in his heart, carves his idol and places it on a platform and constantly worships it. He wants others to believe in him, to treat every word that comes out of his mouth as a revelation and to stand on their hands and knees before him. He forgets the past and is skilled in creating a new narrative and a new position every day and begins to consider the ridiculous justification of his mistakes as a platonic argument. Imran Khan’s entire politics is, first and foremost, a lesson in this narcissism.

May 9, this narcissism reached its peak. “No one can touch me. No one can arrest me. I am invincible. If anyone tries to do so, I will become ‘dangerous’ and bring doomsday across the country.” He kept filling the hearts and minds of his fans with arrogant glory and beauty. Even before his arrest, he had declared himself a “redline”. May 9 was apparently the spontaneity of the workers but was in fact the epitome of an organized conspiracy. In this conspiracy, the role of the conspirators inside and outside the army was determined. The conspiracy was successful to the extent of attacks on defense installations, symbols and martyrs’ memorials. Even the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence was razed to ashes and devotees reached the gate of GHQ in Rawalpindi. Despite the great success of the rioters, those elements could not be mobilized as a “chain reaction” (Chain Reaction) to take the fire of the rioters to the inside of the institution and add color to Khan Sahib’s aspirations by igniting the bonfire. Khan Sahib could not even anticipate the strong reaction that came after May 9 and which not only completely changed the scenario of national politics but also Khan Sahib’s politics by wearing colorful narratives. Put in an ebony coffin of claims and buried in a deep grave. This is the lament that is the fate of every “narcissist”.

After one after the second and after the second after the third argument, when the matter was not reached, Khan Sahib said, “It should be seen who got the benefit of May 9?” We have suffered. So what is the fate of those who have benefited from it?

Who will tell Khan Sahib that Huzur! The gymnastics you introduced in the field of politics and the “intelligent” steps you took, all the benefits came to others and you had to cover the losses. If we take a look at the political history of Khan Sahib, there are such masterpieces of his wisdom and knowledge that hurt Khan Sahib’s politics and kept his rivals down. Someone may ask, what made you decide to immediately remove General Asim Munir from the post of ISI chief in the spring of spring and cold fragrant winds coming from all sides? Who has lost it and who has benefited? Who made the plan to consider General Faiz Hameed indispensable to his power and to rule for decades under his umbrella and what did he achieve? What do you think of the wise decision to extend General Bajwa? When the coach started ringing, what did the offer of extension to the same General Bajwa bring? Did the opposition suggest to play with a piece of paper by giving the name of the cipher, to defy America and then try to please him? What was the use of getting a modest rolling from Qasim Suri, coming under fire on the constitutional exercise of no-confidence motion? What happened to the anti-democratic initiative of dissolving the National Assembly overnight? Are you or your opponents weakened by mass resignations from the National Assembly? Then the practice of coming back to the same National Assembly through the courts, on which faces did Kalk apply? When it was decided in May 2022 that the PDM government was resigning and dissolving the assemblies and the elections would be held in August 2022 and General Bajwa himself gave a guarantee for it, then the purpose of the attack on Islamabad on May 25 what was Who benefited or lost? Who has benefited by allowing the Punjab government and assembly formed on the constitutional interpretation of General Bajwa’s miraculous hand and the disgrace of the judiciary? What purpose has been achieved by running an ax on the government and assembly established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for ten years? What did the PTI gain by marching on Rawalpindi to block General Syed Asim Munir’s path in November 2022? How much good did it do your correspondent to accuse high military officials, by name, of plotting to kill? How did your attempts to block the deal with the IMF work for you?

The narrowness of the column is coming, otherwise the list of such feats of Khan sahib is very long, which did not bring anything to his cradle, but his rivals got unimaginable benefits. If the profit and loss argument is accepted, then it will also have to be accepted that all these actions were not done by Khan Sahib, but by his opponents or by one of his “relatives”. There is also a point of view that what Khan Sahib did, he did on the authority of a few non-political but effective advisors. Due to the lack of political awareness and dynamics, they kept walking with their eyes closed and today they are standing alone in the desert.

The biggest mistake of Imran Khan, who can be called “Umm-ul-Aghlat”, was that he came to politics with the blessing of welfare projects at the expense of generous flow of charity and giving. Out came that which was not in their leaven. He had the check to be a cricket hero. By cashing this cheque, he founded good institutions. Then he took the same check and stood at the counter of the political bank and forgot that the same check cannot be cashed twice. The tragedy is that now there is no way for him to make a dignified return, and the even bigger tragedy is that he could not put a single bright tradition in his tenure of power and politics, which is remembered in the long frozen black nights of deprivation. I became a star for them.