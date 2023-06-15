31 cyclists expelled from the youth Giro d’Italia for holding on to cars

CESANO MADERNO, Italy (AP) — More than 30 cyclists have been disqualified from the U23 Giro d’Italia for holding on to team cars and motorcycles to complete the iconic climb up the Stelvio pass.

Race stewards expelled 24 runners Wednesday night after reviewing spectator video, and disqualified another seven on Thursday.

The fourth fraction of the Giro Next Gen on Wednesday was the “queen stage” of the race.

Many people crowded to the sides of the rise and the cyclists apparently did not realize that they were being filmed while breaking the rules in front of everyone’s eyes. Some talked or laughed among themselves as they leaned against the vehicles.

Of those expelled, 24 were Italians and seven foreigners, among them the Belgian Tijl De Decker, who this year won the Paris-Roubaix Sub23. Four employees of the teams were also expelled.

“What we have witnessed has been really scandalous for the one who correctly interprets this sport,” the president of the Italian cycling federation, Cordiano Dagnoni, said on Thursday. “These are images that hurt a lot.”

Riders and teams are exposed to more sanctions from the Italian federation and even from the International Cycling Union.