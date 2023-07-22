4 places on the water in Vienna that you can easily reach by public transport

Finally summer! While some groan under the high temperatures, others have been in the starting blocks with sunscreen and bathing suits since March. But where to cool off? After all, the nearest access to the sea is a few hours’ drive away. But you don’t even need a set of wheels for a cool-off: in the city, which has once again been voted the most livable city in the world, it often only takes a few minutes, thanks to Wiener Linien, until you end up at the chillest places by the water. We’ve sat down on the train, tram and bus and are now presenting you with cool, easy-to-reach favorite treats.

There’s already a first breeze on the platform. (c) Felix Vratny

CopaBeach

To start with, we can quote a scene from the Brooklyn 9-9 series: “There’s only one rule: ABC – always be coconuting.” You should take that to heart when you’re at CopaBeach. A number of bar stands such as Moby Dick, Negroni Please, Krokodü and Co are just waiting to fill your glass with the summer mood. The former actually use stylized coconuts for this. Everything feels like vacation on this beach mile: treat yourself to a piña colada slush, swim a lap in the Danube and relax on the comfortably upholstered seats. And that’s very easy after a few minutes’ ride on the U1.

What sets Copa Beach apart:

Food, drinks, swimming & trampoline jumping on the Danube Super easy to reach: directly at U1 Donauinsel Journey time from Stephansplatz: 6 minutes

What it costs:

Pina Colada Slush: €11.50 Vegan Empanadas: €4.80 12 Minuten Trampolinspringen: €4

Viva la CopaBeach! (c) 1000things Redaktion

Krapfenwaldlbad

The kids demand their daily dose of action, even when it’s over 30 degrees? Then grab the rascals and off to the Krapfenwaldlbad for some paddling action. In addition to sports, family and children’s pools, volleyball courts and playgrounds await your use. And the view – it’s not famous for nothing. That’s why there is no need for children or other excuses for this phenomenal Viennese outdoor pool on the Cobenzl slope. By the way: Although the pool is on the outskirts of the city, it’s still very easy to reach: Simply take the U4 to Heiligenstadt and then take the 38A bus to Krapfenwaldgasse. But if you want to take it easy: Wiener Linien also offers a practical e-car sharing service with WienMobil Auto.

What makes the Krapfenwaldlbad so special:

Fantastic view of Vienna from the Cobenzl With the U4 via Heiligenstadt and the 38A (Krapfenwaldgasse) quickly reached Alternative: WienMobil Auto Freibad fries that taste deliciously like childhood

What it costs:

Swimming with a view in the Krapfenwaldlbad (c) Storyofzhu | Instagram

USUS on the water

One of our favorite summer locations is and remains the USUS on the water: whether culture deck, sun deck or salon – there is always something going on here. Enjoy the sandy beach and the Danube, play a round of table tennis, listen to fat beats on the panoramic terrace or get the dance floor shaking. When things get hot here, it’s on purpose. By the way, getting there is as easy as the atmosphere: simply take the U6 to Neue Donau and walk for a few minutes in the direction of the Donaupark. And if it gets longer because casual raves like TECHNO am Wasser turn night into day: Thanks to Wiener Linien, you can get home easily at weekends and before public holidays, even at night.

Was the USUS on the water constitutes:

Great location on the water with beach feeling and regular events Quick and easy to reach with the U6 (Neue Donau) Alternative: grab a rental bike from WienMobil

What it costs (on the culture deck):

Large soda lemon: €3.20 Large draft beer (Schladminger): €4.70 Homemade pita: €6.70

Fries, drinks and a view – that’s how we love summer! (c) Julia Maiss | 1000 things

Maya Garden

If you think you’ve seen everything in Vienna, you better take a look at the Maya Garden. On July 14th, scene restaurateur Joachim Natschläger opened the beach club near the U2 Donaumarina: an extremely casual, ingeniously designed after-work sphere on 2.5 hectares, equipped with 250 outdoor seats, which brings the Mykonos/Boho style to the Viennese Danube. Seven cabañas are available to you free of charge, they can only be rented on Fridays and Saturdays for a minimum consumption of 150 euros. DJs play every evening and sweeten the already fantastic atmosphere. Great love!

What makes the Maya Garden special:

Beach club with open grill, cocktails and cabañas Right on the water and only 5 minutes from the U2 station Donaumarina Live DJ every evening, cabañas can be used free of charge from Sunday to Thursday

What it costs:

White Spritzer: €4.40 Cocktails inspired by ancient Mayan recipes: €14.50 Grilled Chicken: €18

Vienna, Vienna, only you alone … can be so casual even on hot days. So if the heat gets to your head, just hop on the public transport and go to one of these cool Viennese spots. Because here the summer is not only bearable, but simply fantastically beautiful. In addition to the bus, tram and train, don’t forget the WienMobil app, which you can use to check e-cars and rental bikes. This guarantees that you will always remain mobile, no matter where you are going in the city.

*This article was created in friendly cooperation with Wiener Linien.

