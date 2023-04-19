Home » 40 years after ‘Modern Clicks’, the Charly García Córner project is launched
40 years after ‘Modern Clicks’, the Charly García Córner project is launched

On the occasion of 40th anniversary of ‘Modern Clicks’the historic album of Charly García which was released on November 5, 1983, the Charly Garcia Corner projectfor the purposes of commemorate in the new york corner the brilliant production of the musician born in 1951.

The initiative was disclosed through Instagram, where the video describing the details of the tribute was uploaded, whose official act will take place on Monday, November 6, 2023 at the mythical corner of Walker Street y Cortlandt Alley (New York), the site chosen to illustrate the album cover four decades ago.

“In commemoration of the same we announce the realization of the CHARLY GARCÍA CÓRNER project in New York City. More information on the account @charlygarciacorner”, they detailed on social networks.

Charly García Córner project, 40 years after ‘Modern Clicks’

The most influential rock album in Latin America was released on November 5, 1983: Modern Clicks“, they explained through the video uploaded to Instagram.

The intersection of Walker Street and Cortlandt Alley in the city of New York was the place chosen to portray the cover of this work”, they recalled.

Charly García 20230418
Charly Garcia in New York.

“Today we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the release of this iconic album. baptizing this historic place as the CHARLY GARCÍA CÓRNER project“.

The call to the official act will be the Monday, November 6, 2023 in the corner that inspired the cover of Charly García’s extraordinary album.

