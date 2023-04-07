While running may be an easy sport, there are a few misconceptions that can deter new runners from lacing up their shoes. That’s why we’re clearing up these 7 misconceptions!

Let’s take a closer look at these common misconceptions and see why everyone can enjoy running.

Runners train for the Wings For Life World Run in Bratislava © Filip Nagy for Wings for Life World Run

01 Sweating outside in the cold can make you sick

“Don’t go out with wet hair or you’ll catch a cold!” Many of us can probably still hear our parents tell us this. But this seemingly common sense knowledge is actually incorrect. Colds are usually caused by viruses, which usually cannot be caused by cold temperatures alone. Of course, the cold weakens our immune system and makes it more vulnerable, but it is for this reason that you should run regularly. Long-term exercise will definitely boost your immune system, even if it makes you sweat. So, get yourself out there.

Does strength training really make you slow? © Moataz Ibrahim/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Strength training makes you slower

It’s true that muscular bodybuilders don’t run fast, but for everyone else, that statement isn’t just inaccurate: it’s quite the opposite. Proper strength training lays the foundation for successful, efficient running. Functional training that focuses on movement sequences and trains muscle groups rather than just individual muscles is ideal. A strong upper body provides stability, while strong abdominal and back muscles prevent excessive tension in the spine. What’s more, targeted strength training can naturally improve explosive power and strength.

03 30 minutes before you start burning fat

This is completely wrong. When you run, start burning fat from the first step. Of course, you’re only doing this in small increments at first, but the longer you run, the more energy your body will expend. Therefore, the longer you run, the better your fat loss will be. So, if you want to lose as much fat as possible, you should run at a slow pace for as long as possible. The ideal interval training is low-intensity running and short bursts of speed.

Stretching before running: important or not? © Romina Amato for Wings for Life World Run

04 Static Stretching Before Running Is Important

Please do not. Static stretching before a run can affect your performance and even increase your risk of injury because the stretched muscles are less powerful and can withstand a lower maximum force. Therefore, pre-run stretching should take the form of a dynamic warm-up, such as leg swings or lunges, to prepare you for the workout ahead. Take the time to do this stretch before a run, and it will pay off.

05 running is bad for your back

“I can’t run because it puts too much pressure on my lower back.” Bottom line, this oft-heard statement is nothing more than a lame excuse. Exercise in general, and running in particular, is actually an effective treatment for back problems because it creates the foundation for healthy discs.

Running at a pace puts and releases pressure on the discs, keeping them well hydrated and hydrated. It also strengthens the back muscles and has the added benefit of burning calories. After all, lower body weight reduces stress on the back. Of course, it all depends on whether you are wearing the right running shoes.

Does sweating really mean you’re fit enough? © Mine Kasapoglu for Wings for Life World Run

06 Sweating less means you are healthy

Sweat cools the body down, we all know that. However, what many people don’t know is that you can actually train your sweat glands. People who exercise regularly do exactly that: they sweat more efficiently when their bodies are releasing an optimal amount of sweat. Very fit people also start sweating faster: the better your stamina, the sooner you start sweating. On top of that, the amount we sweat is genetically determined, so assertions like the above don’t stand up to scrutiny. But we can reliably say that more effort equals more calories, aka more sweat.

Is running on asphalt better? © Ash Narod for Wings for Life World Run

07 Running on asphalt can damage your joints

Running doesn’t usually hurt your joints, but regular exercise can strengthen them. Also, modern running shoes are now so good at cushioning impacts that, for example, running on asphalt will not put more stress on your joints than running in a forest. In fact, for some people, soft, uneven surfaces are more of a problem than running on hard surfaces. You’re more unstable and prone to sprained ankles. Some runners swear by asphalt because they can push it better than trails or grass.

