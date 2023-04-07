The match is tomorrow afternoon and Udinese-Monza will be a fundamental meeting. Petagna is still out and here’s who will replace him on the field

Udinese is approaching in great strides at the next meeting championship. Raffaele Palladino’s Monza will certainly not be a simple meeting. The Brianza players aren’t achieving great results in this last period and consequently they can’t wait to take the field to be able to collect some important points in view of the championship finale. At the same time there is a ballot that is keeping everyone on their toes and concerns the starting centre-forward during the next match. The footballer under observation is Andrew Petagna. His opponent, on the other hand, is the striker who led the Brianza area to promotion to the top flight of Italian football: Gytkjaer. The match is on and here’s who’s ahead at the moment.

In this instant it should start from the beginning the Danish number nine. Gytkjaer has not found much space during this season and consequently could have its great chance against Udinese by Andrea Sottil. It will be difficult to put the Juventus starting rearguard in difficulty, which has finally managed to find continuity and above all all three of the very right players present. It remains that for a striker who grew up in the second category of our football, i physical matches and fight could just be those in which it stands out with its qualities. Let’s understand why the owner will be the Danish and not the Italian. See also From China to Iran to North Korea: what are the allies of Putin's Russia

Because Petagna is out — The Italian center forward is out, but still starts from the bench. As a result, his entry to the current tender is almost guaranteed. To date he hasn’t managed to score many goals and it is precisely for this reason that we will try in every way to get him unlocked for the season finale. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from Bruseschi in view of tomorrow afternoon’s match. Udinese could surprise everyone. Here is the new owner in midfield <<

