Home Entertainment 9 lives and only 1 left “Cat in Shoes Swordsman 2” will grab the wishing star | Nine Lives | The Epoch Times
Entertainment

9 lives and only 1 left “Cat in Shoes Swordsman 2” will grab the wishing star | Nine Lives | The Epoch Times

by admin
9 lives and only 1 left “Cat in Shoes Swordsman 2” will grab the wishing star | Nine Lives | The Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The movie “Swordsman in Shoes 2” describes that the swordsman in shoes has caused irreparable damage to him after so many years of adventures. In order to get back the lost eight of his nine lives, the shoe cat swordsman will embark on his biggest adventure journey, and join hands with the Q hand Kitty and the dog Pello to face many different groups of evil forces. Competing for the wishing star.

“Shoes Cat Swordsman 2” poster. (courtesy of Universal Pictures)

Director Joy Crawford and producer Maxwell drew inspiration from the 1966 classic western film directed by great director Sergio Leoni in order to create the story structure of this new animated film. The director said: “Shoes and Cats have finally experienced the fear that everyone can identify with, that is, the peak of his life has passed, it is time to think about the meaning of life, and everyone should have all kinds of good life experiences .”

Producer Maxwell said: “In “Shoes and Cats 2″, there are also a group of vicious criminals who all want to grab the same treasure. We hope to present the style of western movies in an authentic way, describing the four groups in the film. All of them must rush ahead of the others to find the wishing star that they all believe will change their lives forever.”

Antonio Banderas, who first appeared in Shrek 2 in 2004, has been dubbing the character for nearly two decades. We’ve all grown white beards, my friend, and we’re not the daring young playboys we used to be.”

See also  Study: Binary stars separate a star that devours its partner | Celestial Body | Sun

He said: “The reason why I like playing the role of Puss in Shoes is that he actually has a strong sense of honor and loyalty deep down in his heart, and of course he also has a mischievous and funny side, so he is loved by people of all ages. The audience’s favorite.”

The director said: “Antonio has lived with this character longer than I have. He is always able to get into the play right away, read his lines perfectly, and surprise us every time. His original voice is deep and deep, but He’s also able to change the pitch of his voice at will, and he finds a funny element in switching the pitch of his speech. It all feels very natural, so when the audience is watching this movie and hear him play with his voice at will, it shows so much The level of performance, will definitely lose the corner of the mouth, can not help but laugh out.”

“Cat in Shoes Swordsman 2” will be released in Taiwan on December 30, 2022.

You may also like

Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu’s “Moon Song Xing”...

Henry Cavill announced that he will no longer...

Mazda’s electric strategy and in 2023 the CX-80...

The McLaren scooter, the first time of the...

Henry Cavill issued a statement confirming that he...

A24 officially released the first poster of the...

Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna returns from 16 to 20...

Undersecretary Sgarbi on the Uffizi: “The Isozaki lodge...

At the Uffizi the crib of (contemporary) art...

The 6th China-U.S. Cultural Industry Summit Held Calls...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy