[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie) The movie “Swordsman in Shoes 2” describes that the swordsman in shoes has caused irreparable damage to him after so many years of adventures. In order to get back the lost eight of his nine lives, the shoe cat swordsman will embark on his biggest adventure journey, and join hands with the Q hand Kitty and the dog Pello to face many different groups of evil forces. Competing for the wishing star.

Director Joy Crawford and producer Maxwell drew inspiration from the 1966 classic western film directed by great director Sergio Leoni in order to create the story structure of this new animated film. The director said: “Shoes and Cats have finally experienced the fear that everyone can identify with, that is, the peak of his life has passed, it is time to think about the meaning of life, and everyone should have all kinds of good life experiences .”

Producer Maxwell said: “In “Shoes and Cats 2″, there are also a group of vicious criminals who all want to grab the same treasure. We hope to present the style of western movies in an authentic way, describing the four groups in the film. All of them must rush ahead of the others to find the wishing star that they all believe will change their lives forever.”

Antonio Banderas, who first appeared in Shrek 2 in 2004, has been dubbing the character for nearly two decades. We’ve all grown white beards, my friend, and we’re not the daring young playboys we used to be.”

He said: “The reason why I like playing the role of Puss in Shoes is that he actually has a strong sense of honor and loyalty deep down in his heart, and of course he also has a mischievous and funny side, so he is loved by people of all ages. The audience’s favorite.”

The director said: “Antonio has lived with this character longer than I have. He is always able to get into the play right away, read his lines perfectly, and surprise us every time. His original voice is deep and deep, but He’s also able to change the pitch of his voice at will, and he finds a funny element in switching the pitch of his speech. It all feels very natural, so when the audience is watching this movie and hear him play with his voice at will, it shows so much The level of performance, will definitely lose the corner of the mouth, can not help but laugh out.”

“Cat in Shoes Swordsman 2” will be released in Taiwan on December 30, 2022.