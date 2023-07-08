A change due to injury in the formation of Los Pumas to face the All Blacks

The Argentine rugby team, Los Pumas, will begin the international season today by facing the All Blacks, from New Zealand, for the first date of the Rugby Championship, in which Australia and South Africa also participate.

The match will be played from 4:10 p.m. at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium, in Mendoza, will be directed by the Australian referee Angus Gadner and televised by ESPN.

Previously, from 12.05 pm the Rugby Championship will open the teams from South Africa, current world champion, and Australia at the Loftus Versfeld stadium in the city of Pretoria.

The UAR announced a change in the initial formation of the Argentine team. Due to a physical problem, Bautista Delguy is not available to play against the All Blacks. In his place, Sebastián Cancelliere (13 caps) will enter.

After this match against the “All Blacks”, the Pumas will travel to Australia to play in their second appearance on Saturday, July 15, against the “Wallabies”, a game that will be played at the Comm Bank Stadium in Sydney.

Finally, for the third and last date of the Rugby Championship, Los Pumas will visit South Africa on Saturday, July 29, at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg.

The teams from Argentina and New Zealand met 35 times, with 32 wins for the All Blacks, two for Los Pumas and one tie.

formations

Argentina: Thomas Gallo, Julian Montoya (captain) and Lucio Sordoni; Matthias Germanno and Thomas Lavannini; Paul Matera, John Martin Gonzalez and Rodrigo Bruni; Gonzalo Bertranou and Matthew Carreras; Matthew Carreras, Lucio Cinti, Matthias Moroni and Sebastian Cancelliere; Emiliano Boffelli. Coach: Michael Cheika.

New Zealand: Ethan de Groot, Dane Coles and Tyrel Lomax; Scott Barrett and Josh Lord, Shannon Frizell, Sam Cane (captain) and Ardie Savea; Aaron Smith and Damian McKenzie; Caleb Clarke. Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane and Emoni Narawa; Beauden Barrett. Coach: Ian Foster

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

