Paraguay and Italy share challenges and visions on the integration process in MERCOSUR and the European Union

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, stressed that Italy is a strategic partner with enormous potential for the development of the Paraguayan economy. He affirmed that they share visions and challenges regarding the integration process that also includes Mercosur and the European Union.

This was stated this Friday at Palacio de López, after holding an extended meeting with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, in the framework of his official visit to Paraguay.

On the occasion, the president expressed his gratitude to Mattarella for the historic visit to Paraguayan soil. He highlighted that Paraguay and Italy maintain a shared history that dates back about 150 years.

It is a strategic alliance and sharing harmonic visions on the defense of principles and values. “We are also united by a historical ties that perhaps not many people know about,” Abdo asserted.

Abdo Benítez said he felt very honored that the first visit by an Italian president took place during his term, which he described as a huge gesture that he will not forget, just like the Paraguayan people.

“We have a rich history with the Italian Republic and four years ago, before the pandemic, I visited President Mattarella, told him about all the historical ties we have and invited him to come to Paraguay,” recalled the ruler.

Along the same lines, the president stressed that both countries share visions and challenges regarding the integration and complementarity process, which also includes Mercosur and the European Union.

He also mentioned that work is being done to advance in the culmination of this negotiation process, under the nature of complementarity.

“Italy is a strategic partner with enormous potential to be able to develop our economy in several areas, not only in Italian investment in Paraguay but also in being able to advance in the efficient and correct use of Paraguay’s surplus of clean and renewable energy,” commented.

On the point, he confirmed that this Saturday he will visit the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, located in the city of Hernandarias, department of Alto Paraná.

“We inform you that in a few weeks Paraguay would be counting after the completion of the Yguazú substation, of the possibility of withdrawing 100 percent of the energy that corresponds to Itaipu, for the first time in its history,” he informed.

In this context, he said that this opens the way for complementarity and the contribution of Italian knowledge for the proper use of clean and renewable energy produced by Itaipu.

As well as in other areas such as; the fight against organized crime and collaboration in intelligence for the National Police, as well as support to promote social programs through the Office of the First Lady (OPD).

“For us Paraguayans, it is an enormous satisfaction to have you here, Mr. President, this will remain as a historic milestone in our relationship. I am sure that with his presence, these ties will strengthen even more in the present and in the future, ”he finally expressed.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

