A Closer Look at FENDI’s 2024 Spring/Summer Joint Collection with Legendary Architect Kengo Kuma

The FENDI 2024 spring/summer menswear collection designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the artistic director of FENDI accessories and menswear, officially landed in Florence, Italy earlier. One of the highlights of this season is the collaboration between the brand and the legendary architect Kengo Kuma. Taste.

The shoes of the cooperation between the two parties use Waranshi Paper, cork and knitting, with 3D printed soles inspired by traditional Japanese bamboo weaving. Handbags choose olive tree handles, birch outer layers and Selleria hand-stitched stitches. You can see more detailed single product configurations from the drafts in the gallery.

Kuma treats each piece as he would an architectural design, creatively employing different materials and finishes, and like many of his iconic works, he deliberately incorporates elements of nature into his designs. Silvia Venturini Fendi specifically mentioned: “I have always thought of Kengo Kuma as a master of naturalist architecture. He was one of the first pioneers to understand the importance of integrating nature into the interior and exterior of buildings.”

And Kengo Kuma himself said: “As an architect and designer, nature and craftsmanship have always been at the center of my work. When FENDI asked me to reinvent their bags and shoes, these items were the most important items for me. Like a small architectural project based on a human scale.”

