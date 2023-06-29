Home » National Athletics Championships: Xie Zhenye won the men’s 200m and Wang Chunyu won the women’s 800m bronze-Chinanews.com Video
In the third match day of the 2023 National Athletics Championships on June 29, the famous Chinese sprinter Xie Zhenye won the men’s 200 meters with a time of 20.49 seconds, tying his personal best of the season. After the game, Xie Zhenye was not very satisfied with his results. He thought that the rhythm of the preliminaries was not very good. Some adjustments were made in the finals, but he still felt a little uncomfortable.

In the women’s 800-meter final that ended in the morning, Wang Chunyu, a famous Chinese women’s middle-distance runner, won a bronze medal. Rao Xinyu, a teenager from Zhejiang team, won the championship with a time of 2:05.91, and Wu Hongjiao from Yunnan team won the second place. After the game, Wang Chunyu said that the overall feeling is not very good, and the training performance is actually not like this, “I can’t accept this result very much.” Wang Chunyu believes that it is her first attempt to compete directly after the plateau training, which may have had a certain impact on the results.

Rao Xinyu said that he really wanted to have a result to prove himself. He saw hope in the preliminaries, and wanted to fight with all his strength in the finals. Talking about Wang Chunyu who made history in the Tokyo Olympics, she said: “Sister Chunyu has always been my idol and goal. I have been following her steps and working hard towards her.” (Reporter Hao Lingyu produced Le Xiaomin)

