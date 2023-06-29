Poll: 60% of Americans believe gun violence is a major problem and the situation will worsen in five years – Xinhua English.news.cn

Poll: 60% of Americans think gun violence is a major problem and it will get worse in five years

Overseas Network, June 29 (Xinhua) According to a report by the US “Washington Post” on June 28, a new poll released by the US Pew Research Center on the same day showed that as many as 60% of Americans regard gun violence as a national issue. A major problem. Most also expect conditions to worsen further over the next five years.

Concerns about gun violence have grown amid rising mass shootings in the United States. According to the poll, 60% of Americans think gun violence is a “major problem” in the United States today, 23% say it is a “moderate problem”, 13% think it is a “small problem”, and only 4% think gun violence “It’s not a problem at all.”

The survey results also showed that 62% of Americans believe that the level of gun violence will worsen in the next five years, which is twice the proportion of those who think the level of gun violence will remain the same. And when it comes to gun safety, Democrats and Republicans remain divided. Seventy-nine percent of Republicans and those leaning Republican said gun ownership increases safety, while 78 percent of Democrats and those leaning Democratic said gun ownership reduces safety. (Overseas Net Zhang Ni)

