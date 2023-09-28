A CNN journalist questioned Milei for canceling an interview at the last minute

He CNN journalist in Spanish Fernando del Rincón This Wednesday, September 27, he criticized the presidential candidate of La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Javier Mileyby cancel an interview at the last minute.

According to him, from the libertarian space they told him that “They are going to keep it for 10 days”.

The deputy had an interview scheduled with the Mexican journalist Fernando del Rincónbut the team that advises the economist asked that it not be done.

From Buenos Aires, the journalist began talking about the topic by clarifying: “I want to make an important clarification. At CNN in Spanish the door is opened to everyone. We have repeatedly invited Sergio Massa, but we have not received a response.”

In that sense, the communicator told what happened to him with Milei: “A very peculiar and particular situation with Javier Milei. The interview with Mr. Milei was reconfirmed. During the trip we came with peace of mind because we had the interview agreed upon. And less than a day before he mysteriously cancels it because they didn’t give an answer.”

Fernando del Rincón: “Where is Javier Milei kept?”

In turn, Del Rincón regretted not finding out the reason for the decision: “What a shame that your team cannot have the transparency to let me know why not! We keep the secret from them. What they have done is not done.” .

The host of the program Conclusions (2011) on the renowned international network wondered what the possible causes could be.

“Do they keep it for protection or safety? For their health? Or do they keep it because they no longer want to risk the points they have? “Where are they keeping Javier Milei?” he insisted.

“When they let him out, Javier will wait for him here,” the journalist completed and then began the interview with the presidential candidate of Together for Change, Patricia Bullrich.

