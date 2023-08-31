A First Look at BYD’s U7: Spy Photos Reveal Porsche Taycan Resemblance

Look up to the exposure of U7 spy photos! Resembling BYD Seal PK Porsche Taycan

The highly anticipated release of BYD’s high-end brand’s first car has gained attention with the recent leak of spy photos. Zhidian Mobility has obtained the patent map of the car, revealing its unique design features. The new car, rumored to be named “U7,” showcases a fastback coupe design that resembles the popular seal series by BYD. The front face of the car features a closed grille, similar to the seal series, along with an inverted C-style headlight group.

The overall shape of the car closely resembles a large seal, adding to its distinctive appeal. It has been reported that the U7 sedan will incorporate Yisifang technology and a cloud car body control system as standard features. With these advancements, the U7 will be a formidable contender in the market, competing directly with models such as the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan.

Insiders have revealed that the Yangwang U7 sedan, internally referred to as R2, will have a length of 5.2 meters and a wheelbase of 3.2 meters. Positioned as a D-class coupe, it is larger than the Denza N7. The car will come equipped with a single top-mounted lidar and a high-definition surround-view camera, showcasing its commitment to advanced safety features. There are also expectations that the U7 will be equipped with the Cloud-A intelligent air body control system. With frameless doors and hidden door handles, the U7 presents a sleek and modern exterior. The car is further enhanced with eye-catching multi-spoke color-blocking wheels.

Moving to the interior, the U7 carries forward the design elements of the U8. The car features a double-encircling star ring cockpit, creating a visually appealing and futuristic ambiance. The front row is equipped with three display screens, with the Galaxy curved screen inspired by waterfalls, giving it a unique suspended visual effect. The seats are wrapped in luxurious Nappa leather, adding to the overall comfort and elegance of the car.

Under the hood, the U7 will be powered by Yisifang platform technology, featuring four wheels and four motors. The entire series will be equipped with lithium iron phosphate blade batteries, providing two power options: pure electric or extended range. Similar to its predecessor U8, the combined power of the motors is expected to exceed 800kW, with a total torque surpassing 1200N·m. This impressive power output will enable the U7 to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in just 3 seconds.

With the emergence of these spy photos, the excitement surrounding BYD’s new high-end sedan, the U7, continues to build. The car’s sleek design, advanced technology, and powerful performance make it a compelling option in the competitive electric vehicle market. Car enthusiasts and industry experts alike eagerly await the official release of the U7 and its subsequent impact on the market.

