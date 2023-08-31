Rural Basketball in Nalou Town: The Growing Popularity of the Sport in Guangxi

Nalou Town, located in Suining District, Nanning City, Guangxi, is experiencing a surge in popularity for basketball. With over 70 basketball courts spread across the town’s 22 administrative villages, it is evident that basketball is becoming an integral part of the community.

Traditionally an agricultural township, Nalou Town has always held village-level basketball leagues during the Spring Festival, showcasing fierce competition among the villages. The enthusiasm for basketball is so intense that disputes often arise over which village should hoist the championship trophy. To settle these disputes, villages hold internal competitions to decide the trophy’s rightful placement. This deep-rooted love for basketball has also led to the invitation of teams from other towns and villages to participate in competitions, fostering a spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship.

To cultivate a sense of belonging for basketball enthusiasts, local citizen He Qianli established the Nalou Town Sanning Sports Association. As the association’s chairman, He Qianli has successfully promoted and popularized basketball through organizing various competitions. The association’s efforts have resulted in an expanding audience for basketball, with people from all ages and occupations participating. He emphasizes that basketball offers a platform where anyone can become the MVP and receive applause and appreciation.

Basketball’s influence reaches beyond organized competitions. Sun Keda, a 43-year-old villager, exemplifies the dedication and passion for the sport. Despite managing a family’s land and running a hardware store, Sun Keda actively participates in organizing rural basketball events. Basketball not only provides an outlet for physical exercise but also creates a strong sense of community among its players.

The improvement of rural sports infrastructure in recent years has further contributed to the popularity of basketball. As evening falls, individuals form impromptu teams, showcasing their skills and captivating spectators. The passion and competitiveness found on the court often result in the losers scheduling a rematch for the following day, highlighting the addictive nature of the sport.

Basketball’s rise in popularity has also proven beneficial in combating the distractions of modern technology. As some teenagers are addicted to playing mobile games, parents in Nalou Town have witnessed their children’s focus shift towards basketball due to the increase in available courts. Teenagers actively participate in basketball to maintain fitness and even enroll in summer training courses to enhance their skills.

Among these aspiring basketball players is 9-year-old Pan Chengzhi, who voluntarily chose to learn the sport and attend training sessions. His dedication has impressed his parents, who feel basketball is a healthier alternative to spending time indoors. The training has improved Pan Chengzhi’s dribbling and passing skills, and he believes he has become a much better player as a result.

The love for basketball is also evident in 13-year-old Huang Chaoqin, a resident of Sanjiang Village in Nalou Town. Participating in summer training has significantly developed his dribbling technique and shooting accuracy. Additionally, he has experienced personal growth, making new friends who share his passion for basketball. Huang Chaoqin’s ambition is to continue improving his skills and become a prominent scorer in the basketball arena, regardless of the level of competition.

It is clear that basketball has captured the hearts of residents in Nalou Town. With its numerous basketball courts, intense competitions, and a community that continues to embrace the sport, Nalou Town is well on its way to becoming a rural basketball hub in Guangxi.

