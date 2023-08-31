Sony Increases PlayStation Plus Subscription Prices: Up to $40 Difference for One-Year Plans

Sony Increases Subscription Price of PlayStation Plus

Sony has announced that it will be raising the subscription price of its popular gaming service, PlayStation Plus. Starting from September 6th, all one-year subscription plans will see an increase of up to $40 across all regional services.

The decision to raise prices, according to Sony, is mainly in response to service quality upgrades. However, it is unclear at this time if the price of the 1-month and 3-month plans will also see an increase in the future.

The new price adjustments for the 12-month plans are as follows: the PlayStation Plus Essential basic plan will be raised from $60 to $80, the PlayStation Plus Extra upgrade plan will go from $100 to $135, and the PlayStation Plus Premium plan will increase from $120 to $160. The minimum price adjustment is $20 for the Essential plan, while the Premium plan will see a $40 increase, which is double the price of the basic plan.

All current subscribers will be charged the new fee at their next renewal due date. Sony has assured that it will notify all subscribers of the price change. In a statement, Sony mentioned that the price adjustment is necessary to continue bringing high-quality games and adding value to the PlayStation Plus subscription service.

Gaming enthusiasts and users of PlayStation Plus will need to prepare for the upcoming price hike. As Sony maintains its commitment to service enhancements, fans hope that the increased subscription price will result in an even better gaming experience.

Source: Sony

