Institute suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Platense by date 10 of the Professional League 2023. The team led by Lucas Bovaglio did not have a good night, with weak individual levels.

Thus, they basted their second fall in a row after losing the classic against Talleres on matchday 9 of the championship.

Next Tuesday, from 9:30 p.m., they will receive Vélez with the opportunity to stand up in front of their fans.

The 1×1 of Glory:

CARRANZA (8). The only ball that he could not save was the one from Platense’s goal. His slaps kept the team in the game. He was key until the end and the best of the Institute

CERATO (5). He went on the attack a lot on his side and also on the inside. But it did not solve clearly. And, furthermore, he missed the mark. He granted many licenses for the Marcich centers.

MOSEVICH (5). He lost more than he gained with Servetto, especially high. He exceeded again in the strong game and to the limit.

[Daniel](5). He also had complications to contain Servetto. He was careless with the ball and exaggerated with the balls from the bottom.

CORDA (5). It also went up a lot on the left, but it was repeated in unproductive centers. He also couldn’t control Morgantini’s projections.

GRACE (5). He started almost as a right winger, but fell behind as the team began to find the ball. Confusion engulfed him and he was replaced.

LINARES (5). He lacked firmness to win one-on-one and strengthen himself in removing and recovering. And, when he was able to have the ball, he did not give it a good fate. In addition, when Taborda came out to his sides, he also failed to control it.

LODICO (5). He started connecting well with Franco Watson and the strikers. But he faded away as the ball passed over him.

WATSON (5). He had a good situation in the first half and could not make it happen. He also went from less to more and ended up devouring the disorder and excess of balls.

MARTÍNEZ (4). He must have gone too low to connect with the midfielders and be able to enter the game. It took him a while to get to the area. So much so that he didn’t have a single clear situation all night.

SANTAGO RODRÍGUEZ (4). It started off to the left and ended in the middle when “Maravilla” came out. He never got a clear ball and he couldn’t manage his own situations either.

ALBERTENGO (4). He came on for Franco Watson to cover the entire left flank. Much more will than danger.

GARRIDO (5). He entered for Graciani and, when he did, helped to regain control of the midfield. No more than that.

AXEL RODRIGUEZ. He replaced “Maravilla” Martínez. He jumped to the right, but did not generate anything important.

BAY. He replaced Santiago Rodríguez to free Albertengo in attack in the last quarter of an hour. He couldn’t add too much.

BOCHI. He entered for Lodico to put together a double five and hold the tie. He couldn’t get it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

