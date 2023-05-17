a harsh ruling confirmed the effective prison sentence

The Court of Appeal confirmed the sentence to 8 years and 6 months in effective prison against Sandro Gustavo Codegoni, 47, who drunk and with cocaine in bloodran over and killed Pedro Ariel Leiva, 46, after a crazy chase, at the corner of Intendente Carro and Pampa de Neuquén.

The defendant, at the wheel of a Ford Eco Sport, had had a minor incident moments before with a motorist who was driving a Fiat Strada and demanded his insurance information. The man was scared to see his state, warned him that If you continued driving in these conditions “you are going to kill someone”and withdrew, pursued by Codegoni.

In those circumstances, 380 meters ahead He ran over Leiva, who was standing in the corner, and crushed him against the wall. According to the expertise He was traveling at 58.8 kilometers per hour. (the maximum at the corner crossing is 25).

At the hearing before the Court of Appeal, Codegoni expressed: “…I have reiterated, I am not going to get tired of apologizing to the family for what happened that day, and I wanted to emphasize that All this would have been avoided by a third party who remained as a star witness and they did not put him in the case “.

“He does not recognize his responsibility”

The vehicle with which Codegoni ran over Pedro Leiva. Photo: Courtesy

Judge Andrés Repetto said in his opinion, to which Juan José Nazareno Eulogio and Raúl Aufranc adhere, that “the defendant’s apology is actually in a mere formsince in truth does not recognize its responsibility in the facts unfoldedbut rather attributes to the driver of the Strada having unleashed the circumstances that led to the homicide.”

«Codegoni, when making use of the last word, said that he wanted to emphasize that all this had been avoided by a third party who remained as a star witness and they did not put him in the case. In any case It is Codegoni who must answer for the conduct that he took off, and for the decisions he made and that led him to the legal situation in which he finds himself»added the magistrate in the 169-page sentence.

act without justification

It also indicated that the condemned man “began a race in the middle of vehicular and pedestrian traffic, at a high speed, in a crowded area, at a time when there were many people passing by, only to demand insurance as a result of a slight blow.” caused in the rear bumper. Codegoni’s actions are not justified in any way”.

The man was found responsible for simple homicide with eventual intentin a divided ruling, on September 25, 2022. The trial court was made up of Laura Barbé, Marco Lúpica Cristo and Luis Sebastián Giorgetti (who voted in dissent).

last March 2 they imposed 8 years and 6 months in prison.

For the accusation, the Homicide prosecutor, María Eugenia Titanti, the legal assistant Bruno Miciullo, and the plaintiff lawyers Gabriel Contreras and Germán Álvarez intervened. The defense was in charge of two former criminal judges, Mario Rodríguez Gómez and Marcelo Germán Rubén Muñoz.



