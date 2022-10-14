ROME – As part of the Rome Film Fest, with a major event in partnership with Alice nella Città, the film “Lamborghini – The man behind the legend” will be presented. The work tells the story of Ferruccio Lamborghini, visionary genius and founder of the homonymous brand with the production of Lambo Film, executive produced by Ilbe and Notorious Pictures, and the collaboration of Prime Video which will broadcast it next January.

Lamborghini to the Beatles’ notes by Federico Pesce

06 October 2022



The film, produced by Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi, is based on “Ferruccio Lamborghini, the official story” (Minerva Edizioni), one of the five books written by his son, Tonino Lamborghini, who strongly wanted this film. “Lamborghini – The Man Behind the Legend” was written and directed by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco and stars Frank Grillo, Mira Sorvino, Gabriel Byrne and Hannah Van Der Westhuy.

Lexus & cinema, after Venice in the field also at the Rome Festival 06 October 2022



Furthermore, to enhance the national cinema sector, the film also involved Italian actors such as, among others, Romano Reggiani, Fortunato Cerlino and rapper Clemente Maccaro, aka Clementino. We then find Lorenzo Viganò, in the role of Tonino Lamborghini, and Giovanni Antonacci in those of a young Tony Renis, as well as Matteo Leone and Francesca Tizzano. The work is set in the post-war period, and brings to the screen an all-Italian story that goes beyond the life of the founder of the famous tractor company and later of the car brand, recounting the well-known rivalry with Enzo Ferrari, and the history of Italy over the years. ’50.





“Lamborghini – The man behind the legend”, fully embodies Ilbe’s mission: to enhance Italian success stories abroad – underlined Andrea Iervolino, CEO of Ilbe Iervolino & Lady Bacardi Entertainment – I am particularly proud that this film starts from the stage by Alice nella Città, a reference event for Italian cinema that takes place in the context of the Rome Film Fest. At Ilbe we want to tell more and more stories like that of Ferruccio Lamborghini, pillar of world motoring, or that of Enzo Ferrari, another project we are working on, because we are convinced they can still convey a lot to the public ”.

Lamborghini surprise, on track with the first hybrid 21 Maggio 2022



“Working on this project was exciting – added Guglielmo Marchetti, CEO & chairman of Notorious Pictures – We are proud to have made available the know-how for the executive production of this important film and to be the distributor for Italy and Spain”. On the occasion of the world premiere on 23 October in Rome, fans of the bull brand, founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini, will experience a unique moment with the film brought to the streets of the capital. A surprise organized thanks to the help of Tony Renis, with the collaboration of Stefano Cigana and Luca Marchegiani. (Maurilio Rigo)