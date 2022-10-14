Yongzhou News Network News (Reporter Xie Sijia) On the morning of October 13, Yongzhou City held a special press conference on party building of “Forge ahead in a new journey and contribute to a new era” to introduce the work of Yongzhou City in party building since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At the press conference, Wu Jianlin, executive deputy director and first-level researcher of the Organization Department of the Municipal Party Committee, Chen Zhihua, executive deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee, He Chunming, executive deputy director and first-level researcher of the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee, and deputy secretary and first-level researcher of the Municipal Political and Legal Committee Tang Guoyu, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Secretary-General Tang Yangling answered questions from reporters.

Conference site

Reporter: Talent is an inexhaustible driving force for regional development. In recent years, Yongzhou’s strategy of strengthening the city with talents has achieved remarkable results. What are the good practices and measures of the organization department of the Municipal Party Committee in attracting and utilizing talents?

Wu Jianlin, Executive Deputy Director of the Organization Department of Yongzhou Municipal Party Committee and a first-level researcher:Talent is booming in Yongzhou. In recent years, the municipal party committee and government have firmly established the concept of “talent is the first resource”, vigorously implemented the strategy of strengthening the city with talents, and strived to build a talent highland in Xiaoxiang. The first is to adhere to both strong policies and a favorable environment. Implement the “Xiaoxiang Talent Action Plan”, build a “1+19” talent policy system, take the lead in the province to establish a talent service agency, set up a special fund for talent development and a special “revolving pool”, select and commend outstanding talents, and create a near-yueyuan talent environment. The second is to adhere to both external introduction and internal cultivation. Externally, 51 talent recruitment ambassadors and development strategy consultants have been hired, a talent station stationed abroad has been established, and small teams for attracting business and talents are dispatched to key cities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to regularly introduce industrial projects and leading talents. Internally, the “Yongzhou Craftsman” casting project and the rural talent revitalization project are implemented, and the “Three-Year Action Plan for Targeted Training of Grassroots Talents” is innovated, and more than 1,000 practical talents are trained each year. The third is to insist on building a platform and doing business together. Focusing on gathering talents with careers and attracting talents with projects, it cooperated with Shenzhen Science and Technology Industrial Park to innovate a new model of cross-regional linkage development, and cooperated with 16 colleges and universities including Tsinghua University to organize activities such as “Academicians and Experts Travel to Yongzhou”, attracting Liu Jiaqi and Han Buxing. , Liu Zhonghua and other academicians and experts came to Yongzhou to start business and guide high-level talents to gather in the front line of industries, parks and projects, so that the vast number of talents can compete with each other and burst into vitality in the land of Xiaoxiang.

Reporter: Anti-corruption and upholding integrity are the biggest politics that concern people’s hearts. It is a major political struggle that cannot be lost and must not be lost. May I ask the municipal discipline inspection agency, since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yongzhou City has comprehensively managed the party strictly, and the party style is clean. What useful experiences have been gained in construction and in the fight against corruption?

Tang Yangling, member of the Standing Committee and Secretary General of Yongzhou Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection:Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Municipal Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has focused on the main responsibilities and main business, actively assisting the Municipal Party Committee in fulfilling the main responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, solidly and effectively carrying out the construction of party style and clean government and the fight against corruption, continuously purifying the political ecology within the party, and escorting Yongzhou High-quality economic and social development.

One is to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the party. It’s up to The communist party to do thing well in China. To adhere to the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, first of all, from a political point of view, consciously use the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work, continuously improve the “three political forces”, and unswervingly move forward in the direction guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

The second is to adhere to the people-centered development philosophy. People’s hearts are the greatest politics. It is necessary to stand firm in the political position centered on the people, vigorously rectify the corruption and work style problems around the masses, and make the masses feel better, more sustainable, and more secure.

The third is to insist on highlighting the theme of high-quality development. Promoting the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work is a major political task assigned by the Party Central Committee to the discipline inspection and supervision organs. It is necessary to adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability and the ideological line of seeking truth from facts, continuously deepen the understanding of the characteristics and laws of discipline inspection and supervision work, deeply grasp the development connotation and realization path, and strive to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of discipline inspection and supervision work in the new era.

Fourth, adhere to the main tone of strictness and unswervingly. Anti-corruption is always on the way. It is necessary to strengthen the political consciousness of comprehensive and strict governance of the party on the road, always remain sober and vigilant, and resolutely eliminate all factors that damage the party’s advanced nature and purity, and eliminate all viruses that erode the party’s healthy body. Discoloration, no odor.

The fifth is to insist on continuously forging a strong iron army team. The iron must be hard on its own. We must always adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction, strengthen self-construction in a strict and practical manner, focus on improving the ability and level of discipline and law enforcement, consciously accept the strictest supervision and restraint, stick to the knife edge inward, prevent “darkness under the light”, and maintain forever Loyalty, cleanliness, and political character.

Reporter: Since 2020, Yongzhou City has innovatively launched the “five old” mediation model of politics and law in the process of further promoting the creation of a national pilot program for the modernization of social governance in the city. What specific measures does Yongzhou take to promote the “five old” mediation model of politics and law?

Tang Guoyu, Executive Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Yongzhou Municipal Committee and a first-level researcher:The Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has deployed to promote the modernization of social governance in the city. As the first batch of pilot cities, Yongzhou adheres to the people-centered ideology and is guided by a strong foundation. “The mediation model resolves a large number of conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level and eliminates them in the bud, ensuring that risks do not spill over or spread.

One is to build a team. 502 people were selected and hired from retired old judges, old prosecutors, old police officers, old judicial directors and old lawyers, and 15 political and legal “five old” mediation teams were formed to give full play to their knowledge of the law, experience, feelings, and obedience to the law. The advantages of the bottom line can resolve difficult and complex contradictions.

The second is to improve the mechanism. Establish a mobile mediation mechanism for political and legal “five old people” to work in urban areas and make appointments in rural areas. The city has established 40 political and legal “five old” mediation rooms, 191 township (street) mobile mediation rooms, and village (community) political and legal “five old” + There are 3,305 “good neighbors (Xinxiangxian)” mediation rooms, which resolve conflicts and disputes in a timely manner, so that small matters do not stay in the village (community), and major events do not stay in townships.

The third is to strengthen security. Include the mediation work of the “five elders” in politics and law into the content of the safety construction assessment, and the work funds are included in the financial budget. Hold professional training courses and carry out business training. Implement “replacement of compensation with rewards”, ensure job security in accordance with policies, organize and carry out health inspections, visit regularly for condolences, and try to solve the worries of the “five elders” in politics and law, so that they can work with peace of mind and give full play to their residual heat.

Since the introduction of the “five old” mediation model of administrative law, the “five old” + “good neighbors” (Xinxiangxian) of the municipal law have accepted a total of 10,783 cases of conflicts and disputes, and successfully mediated 9,311 cases, with a success rate of 86.4%.

Reporter: Recently, the list of the top 50 private enterprises in the city in 2021 was released, which caused heated discussions in the city. What are the important measures taken by the United Front Work Department of the Municipal Party Committee to promote the high-quality development of the private economy and optimize the business environment?

He Chunming, Executive Deputy Minister of the United Front Work Department of the Yongzhou Municipal Party Committee and a first-level researcher:Yongzhou vigorously implements the “Five Actions” to help private enterprises, which provides a strong guarantee for the sustainable and healthy development of the city’s private economy.

The first is to implement the “Five Ones” to promote development. Established the city’s non-public economic work leading group headed by Chen Ailin, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and mayor, held the first plenary meeting of the municipal non-public economic work leading group in 2022, and introduced “one list, one award, one policy, one mechanism.” The “Five Ones” work plan of the “Platform”, that is, to carry out the selection activity of the “Top 50 Private Enterprises in Yongzhou”, select and commend the “Yongzhou Private Economic Development Contribution Award”, implement the support policies for private enterprises, and establish an optimized business environment to serve the private sector. The working mechanism of enterprises and the role of platforms for the transformation of scientific and technological achievements shall support private enterprises to improve their innovation capabilities, guide and motivate the majority of private enterprises to further enhance consensus, boost confidence, start businesses and innovate, and become stronger and better.

The second is to implement the “Government-Enterprise Exchange Theme Day” action. In order to find out the “blocking points” and “difficulties” of enterprises, Zhu Hongwu, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Chen Ailin, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, took the lead in launching the “Government-Enterprise Exchange Theme Day” activity. Municipal leaders regularly communicated face-to-face with the heads of private enterprises, and promoted the solution of a number of problems such as labor, electricity and water use in the park.

The third is to implement the action of “training the excellent and supporting the new”. Taking the cultivation of “specialized, refined, and new” enterprises as the key content of assistance, the city’s “little giant” enterprises are provided with guidance by means of holding training sessions and on-site guidance.

The fourth is to implement the “friendship and friendship” action. This year, 36 municipal leaders in the city paired with 36 representatives of the private economy, and 16 municipal leaders paired with 16 business associations to accurately help key enterprises in the city and solve the pain points and obstacles of enterprises point-to-point.

The fifth is to implement the tough action of “Fulfilling Contracts and Fulfilling Promises”. Actively fulfilling the contract and fulfilling the promise to optimize the business environment, collect a number of “old and difficult” problems, and solve them by the leaders of the city and county.

Due to precise efforts and in-place services, private enterprises are flourishing in the fertile soil of Yongzhou and can be expected to grow.

Reporter: In recent years, Yongzhou’s efforts in promoting the party’s innovative theory to “fly into the homes of ordinary people” are obvious to all, and the response from all walks of life has been very good. Can the publicity department of the Municipal Party Committee tell us about the main practices and results? ?

Chen Zhihua, Executive Deputy Minister of the Propaganda Department of Yongzhou Municipal Party Committee:Yongzhou is a famous national historical and cultural city with a profound heritage of “li”. It gave birth to Zhou Dunyi, the originator of Neo-Confucianism, and Li Da, one of the pioneers of the Sinicization of Marxism. In recent years, in order to conscientiously study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we have made full use of our cultural advantages and resource endowments, adopted a combination of on-site publicity and online publicity, and worked together “online and offline” to achieve good results.

In terms of on-site publicity, we have established four-level theoretical publicity teams at the city, county, township, and village levels, and successively organized and carried out concentrated publicity activities such as the spirit of the 18th and 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, as well as the spirit of previous plenary sessions, party history learning and education, and public micro-publicity activities. , held theoretical micro-lecture competitions such as “Three New Entering the Grassroots”, “New Ideas Entering the Grassroots”, “New Era, New Ideas, New Yongzhou”, “Rap New Yongzhou, Endeavour New Era”.

In terms of online publicity, we actively promote the “Coming to the Internet”, and set up the theoretical study columns of “Theory Window” and “Making Time to Study” in Yongzhou News Network, “Yongzhou Today” client and other municipal media, and timely reprint the central media, provincial Media theory articles are published, and theoretical articles written by local leading cadres, experts and scholars such as members of the theoretical study center group of the Municipal Party Committee have been published, creating a good atmosphere for theoretical study. Especially this year, around the theme of welcoming the 20th National Congress of the Party, we innovatively launched the “Resonance in Yongzhou” propaganda column, forming a “1+3+N” theoretical propaganda matrix. This “1” is the main column of “Resonance in Yongzhou”; “3” is the three sub-columns of “Resonance in Yongzhou · Youth Talk”, “Resonance in Yongzhou · Story Collection”, “Resonance in Yongzhou · Ideological and Political Course”; “N” is “One-time production, multiple generation, multiple dissemination”, forming a communication momentum. It can be said that the “Resonance of Yongzhou” program became a hit once it was launched. For example, the ideological and political course “Like the New Era” (primary school version) launched on September 1 has more than 6 million pageviews for Moment News alone. Up to now, “Resonance in Yongzhou” has launched 35 high-quality programs, with a total of over 100 million page views on the entire network.

Next, we will continue to do a good job of propaganda and propaganda of the party’s innovative theory, create a strong atmosphere of learning theory, lecturing theory, and applying theory in the city, and promote Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to take root in Yongzhou. Enter the heart, and present the 20th National Congress of the party with practical actions.