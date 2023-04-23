Crab walk, zero turn freely… Hyundai Mobis Demonstrates ‘e-Corner’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::

90-degree swivel wheels allow free parking

Improving reliability of driving success on general roads

Eligible for the future car market ‘bespoke’ trend

[사진=뉴시스] Hyundai Mobis announced on the 23rd that it has successfully driven a demonstration vehicle applied with the e-Corner system, which is considered a core technology for future mobility, on public roads. The photo is a vehicle showing the e-corner system ‘pivot turn’. (Photo = Provided by Hyundai Mobis) 2023.04.23 [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Kang Joo-hee = A demonstration vehicle equipped with the ‘e-Corner System’, a key future mobility technology of Hyundai Mobis, succeeded in running on general roads.

In a video released by Hyundai Mobis on the 23rd, the Ioniq 5 with the e-Corner system demonstrated various driving modes at the Hyundai Mobis Seosan driving test site and nearby roads. It is the first time in the world that a demonstration vehicle to which the e-corner system is applied runs on a general road.

In the video, the e-Corner system demonstration vehicle showcases ‘Crab Driving’, which moves sideways like a crab with the wheels folded at 90 degrees, and ‘Zero Turn’, which rotates in place by spreading the four wheels at different angles.

Crab driving makes parallel parking, which was a challenge in a cramped space, easier without complicated steering wheel controls. Even when you have to go around a dead end, you can change direction 180 degrees through zero-turn without reversing.

The video also includes ‘oblique driving’, which runs at an angle of 45 degrees, and ‘pivot turn’, in which the vehicle is freely rotated at an angle desired by the driver using an arbitrary location inside and outside the vehicle as the central axis.

When driving on an oblique line, you can smoothly overtake the vehicle in front, and when parking the front, you only need to turn the vehicle 900,000 with a pivot turn, so you do not have to repeat forward and backward several times like a normal vehicle.

The e-Corner system developed by Hyundai Mobis is a core convergence technology for future mobility that integrates and modularizes a drive motor, electronic steering and braking system and mounts them on each wheel. considered as an element.

“We plan to further solidify our vision of becoming a ‘mobility platform provider’ by securing customized mobility solutions that can be applied to autonomous driving and purpose-based vehicles (PBVs) from various angles,” said Jeon Jae-seung (Senior Vice President) of Hyundai Mobis FTLC. .

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]