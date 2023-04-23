films, series and programs to watch on April 23rd…

Many alternatives available to viewers for tonight on TV, starting with The show of recordsbroadcast at 21:20 on Canale 5. Rai responds by continuing the programming of the television series The bridewhile at 20:00 on Rai 3 it returns Fabio Fazio with his What’s the weather like. Space also for current affairs with White areabroadcast at 21:20 on Rete 4.

There are also several options for the cinema tonight on TV. The 7 broadcasts in succession two cult like Pieces of fear Of Gregory Hoblit e Platoon Of Oliver Stonewhile Rai Movie responds with an evening dedicated to Italian cinema and formed by Put grandma in the freezer Of Giancarlo Fontana e Giuseppe G. Stasi e Pedestrians of Hong Kong Of Steno. The proposal from TV 8, which airs earlier, is also excellent Honest Thief and to follow Casino Royalefirst test of Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond. Below, everything that awaits us tonight on TV.

Tonight on TV: movies, series and shows to watch on April 23, 2023

Rai 1

21:25 – The bride (television series, season 1 episode 2)

11.45pm – TG 1 Sera (newscast)

11.50pm – TG 1 special (news)

01:00 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

01:05 – Subheading (current events)

01:35 – Applause (column)

Rai 2

21:00 – The crossword puzzle of death (film by Don McCutcheon, 2019)

10.40 pm – Sports Sunday (sports column)

01:00 – Meteo 2 (weather forecast)

01:05 – Check-Up (directory)

01:55 – Appointment at the cinema (column)

Rai 3

20:00 – What is the weather like (weather forecast)

11.30 pm – TG 3 Mondo (news)

11.55pm – Meteo 3 (weather forecast)

00:00 – Half an hour more (topical news)

01:30 – Half an hour more – The world to come (current events)

Network 4

21:20 – White area (current events)

00:50 – The little masters (film by Daniele Luchetti, 1997)

Channel 5

21:20 – Lo show dei record (show)

00:25 – TG 5 Notte (newscast)

Italia 1

20:25 – Inside (column)

11.55pm – Pressing (sports column)

01:50 – E-planet (directory)

the 7

21:15 – Splinters of fear (film by Gregory Hoblit, 1996)

11:50 pm – Platoon (film by Oliver Stone, 1986)

TV 8

21:30 – Honest Thief (film di Mark Williams, 2020)

11:15pm – Casino Royale (film by Martin Campbell, 2006)

New ones

20:05 – Little Big Italy (cooking show)

00:45 – Naked Attraction Italia (dating show)

Rai Movie

21:10 – Put grandma in the freezer (film by Giancarlo Fontana and Giuseppe G. Stasi, 2018)

11:00 pm – Flatfoot in Hong Kong (film by Steno, 1975)

01:00 – Loving wife (film by Marco Vicario, 1977)

Iris

21:00 – Story of a book thief (film by Brian Percival, 2013)

23:40 – Woman in Gold (film by Simon Curtis, 2015)

01:50 – Fourth commandment (film by Bertrand Tavernier, 1987)

Cielo

21:15 – The woman hunter (film by Scott Walker, 2013)

23:15 – Sex Life (documentario)

01:00 – Science, Sex and the Ladies – All about the female orgasm (documentary)

Rai 4

21:20 – Three days and a life (film by Nicolas Boukhrief, 2019)

11:20pm – Chapelwaite (television series, season 1 episodes 9-10)

01:05 – Anica – Appointment at the cinema (column)

01:10 – Parasite (film di Bong Joon-ho, 2019)

Rai 5

21:15 – Wild Mexico (documentary)

10.05pm – Across the river and into the trees (documentary)

23:10 – Almost enemies – The important thing is to be right (film by Yvan Attal, 2017)

00:45 – Rai News Notte (newscast)

00:50 – TuttiFrutti (column)

01:15 – Coffee (column)

Films and TV series in bold. We are not responsible for last minute schedule changes.