A man died in a rollover on Route 6, north of Roca

And Elderly man passed away tonight after a traffic accident occurred a few kilometers north of General Roca on Provincial Route 6.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Police sources confirmed that the road accident originated after the overturning of a vehicle that was traveling in a north-south direction towards the city of General Roca.

When the medical personnel arrived at the place, a few meters from the Roca Thermal Power Plant, known as Termo Roca, they found a elderly man who had suffered extremely serious injuriesso it was quickly transferred to the Francisco López Lima hospitalwhere he died minutes later despite the assistance of medical personnel.

One of the witnesses who arrived at the scene assured that it was very difficult to identify the vehicle Due to the fact that the accident, which would have occurred due to an oversight, the vehicle tumbled several times until it was destroyed several meters from the asphalt strip.

Volunteer firefighters, personnel from the Francisco López Lima Hospital, the Police transit area and the 21st Police Station worked at the scene, who arrived at this place to try to provide the first assistance to the driver of the vehicle. The identity of this person has not yet been officially reported.but initially it would be a neighbor of General Roca who was driving towards the downtown area of ​​the city.

Sources from the Francisco López Lima Hospital reported that the patient arrived alive to the emergency area of ​​the hospital, but according to the first reports, he would have suffered extremely serious injuries and various traumas, for which reason death occurred minutes later while being assisted in one of the rooms of the Francisco López Lima Hospital.



