Great commotion and fright was lived, tonight, in the flower station, by a passenger who on a Sarmiento railway train He was carrying a grenade. When he struggled with police forces, the man unlocked the explosive device.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The troops called for reinforcements while one of them risked his life by taking the grenade to prevent the subject from releasing it and it will be detonated in front of a lot of users.

All this action caused fear among the passengers, so se vallo la zona.

Personnel from the City Fire Department and the Anti-bomb squad of the Buenos Aires force arrived at the place, trying to negotiate with this person to deliver the grenade. In a preventive manner, people were evicted from the station and the train service was temporarily suspended.

As the minutes passed, members of the Metropolitan Special Operations Division (DOEM) of the Buenos Aires force and the GEOF of the Federal Police arrived.

The man It was reduced, but the objective was to get rid of the device peacefully, since otherwise the device would explode and cause a tragedy. He also joined the personal operation of the 7 C Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police to provide collaboration.

The fact was labeled as “Public Intimidation” and the Federal Court intervenes in turn.

Source: Argentine News



