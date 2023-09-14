“A Million Miles”: A Tale of Migration, Dreams, and Perseverance

The new Prime Video movie “A Million Miles” tells the migration story of José Hernández, inspired by his real-life journey from Mexico to the United States. The film portrays José’s experiences as a child working in the fields in California and struggling with English language barriers. However, his talent for mathematics is noticed by a teacher, sparking his dream of reaching the stars. José’s childhood imagination, including a symbol of a child playing with a corn rocket, becomes the visual universe of the film.

Mexican filmmaker Alejandra Márquez, known for her work on “Las Niñas Bien” (2018), utilizes José’s childhood imagination to create the film’s visual universe. Márquez believes that cinema is about absorbing sensations and finding the perfect symbols to convey emotions and meaning.

José’s childhood was marked by long hours working in the fields during summer vacations. Despite the challenges, his parents encouraged him to prioritize his education. A teacher’s intervention led to José improving his English fluency, and his dream of going into space was born after being inspired by the Apollo 17 mission.

Actor Michael Peña plays the adult version of José Hernández in the film. Peña, a Mexican-American himself, connected with José’s story due to his own migrant background. The real José Hernández worked with Peña to provide insights into the character’s construction.

The film explores José’s journey from engineer to astronaut, showcasing his perseverance despite being rejected 11 times. José’s experiences as a person of color in NASA are also portrayed, highlighting the lack of diverse representation in the astronaut community. José’s interactions with Indian astronaut Kalpana Chawla, who tragically died in the 2003 Columbia mission accident, served as an inspiration during his journey.

José’s wife, portrayed by Rosa Salazar, plays a significant role in the plot. She encourages José not to give up on his dreams and not to disqualify himself before even trying.

The film delivers messages of dreaming big and overcoming challenges, hoping to inspire migrants and their parents to create a supportive environment for their children. José and director Alejandra Márquez also emphasize the importance of embracing and appreciating one’s origins. The film’s score pays tribute to Mexican culture and the impact of migration to the United States.

“A Million Miles” ultimately portrays the remarkable journey of José Hernández, from childhood struggles to becoming an engineer and finally an astronaut, serving as a tribute to his determination and resilience.

