September 2nd,Youth suspense crime drama《coward” ushered in the finale.the playAdapted from Zheng Zhi’s original novel “Swallowing Raw”, jointly produced by Ningmeng Pictures and Youku, and starring Ou Hao and Wang Yanhui, and Wang Yuwen and others. “The Coward” opens with an unsolved case. The story revolves around four young people. Among them, Huang Shu, played by Wang Yuwen, is the most important character in the unsolved case.As a result, after the play was broadcast, Wang Yuwen became a hot spot for a time, her crying scene appeal and emotional change acting skills, etc.topicAll aroused heated discussion among the audience.





The truth of Huang Shu’s case comes to light

The truth of Huang Shu’s case was finally revealed with the development of the plot, and the cruel reality made the audience feel heartbroken. In order to collect enough money to buy hearing aids, Huang Shu fell into Yin Peng’s trap and was imprisoned and tortured for several days. After being released, Huang Shu bought hearing aids and pesticides to end her life. In the scene where she went to the brick house after buying hearing aids, Wang Yuwen showed Huang Shu’s demeanor after her devastating blow. The tragic situation, the feeling of brokenness that is about to be revealed, breaks the hearts of the audience.

After arriving at the brick house, Huang Shu put a hearing aid on Qin Li and told her what had happened, and began to cough up blood while speaking. Qin Li noticed that he was going to be sent to the doctor, but Huang Shu stopped him and said that he did not want to survive, and finally passed away after carving a torch pattern on his body with a knife. When interpreting Huang Shu’s reaction to drinking the poison, Wang Yuwen was in unbearable pain.





The restoration of the original work was affirmed by the audience, and Wang Yuwen sent a long article to reluctant to give up

Previously, Wang Yuwen has been praised many times for her image and temperament that fit Huang Shu in the original work. After the TV series was broadcast, her several crying scenes touched the heartstrings of the audience, causing the audience to empathize with Huang Shu and feel distressed. Some viewers commented that “every time I watch Huang Shu, I am full of tears and want to hug Huang Shu”, “After watching it over and over again, Huang Shu is really restored”, and the subtle emotional contrast in her play was also captured by the audience, saying Her role as Huang Shu captures the character’s characteristics and emotions.

On the day of the broadcast of the finale, Wang Yuwen published a long article describing her mental journey during the filming. There was also Wang Yuwen’s distress and love for Huang Shu between the lines. She said that she cherished this role and this work very much, and she was very lucky to be able to play Huang Shu. thing. At the same time, Wang Yuwen also hopes that this work, which has paid many people’s efforts, can be seen by more audiences.





Huang Shu’s story has come to an end. But in the future, many film and television works such as “Wind and Rain, Rouge Chaos” starring Wang Yuwen will be broadcast one after another, let us look forward to her more Performance.

