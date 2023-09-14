Home » Manchester City Set to Sign Boca Juniors Star Valentín Barco
Manchester City Set to Sign Boca Juniors Star Valentín Barco

Manchester City continues its trend of signing promising talent from Argentina as they reportedly reach an agreement to sign Boca Juniors player, Valentín Barco. Following in the footsteps of Julián Álvarez and Máximo Perrone, Barco’s move to the Premier League adds yet another player from the World Champion country to City’s roster.

Argentinian media sources have confirmed that the highly regarded Xeneize star will be heading to Pep Guardiola’s side, despite interest from Brighton, who were also vying for his signature. It is reported that Barco has accepted City’s proposal, and now the only remaining hurdle is to finalize the deal with Boca Juniors, which is expected to be a straightforward process.

With a release clause of just $15 million, City has managed to secure Barco’s services at a relatively low cost compared to their usual transfer fees. As part of the agreement, City representatives will travel to Buenos Aires in the coming days to observe Barco and ensure everything is aligned before completing the transfer.

City’s intention is to allow Barco to continue playing for Boca Juniors until December 2024, allowing him to compete in the remainder of the Copa Libertadores. The agreement between the English club and the player is said to be finalized, further cementing City’s commitment to nurturing and developing young talents from Argentina.

The signing of Valentín Barco marks another exciting addition to Manchester City’s squad, reaffirming the club’s determination to remain at the forefront of international talent acquisition. As fans eagerly anticipate Barco’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, City’s ambition to dominate both domestically and in continental competitions continues to grow stronger.

